Preview and schedule Anaheim-2

The 4th round of the USSupercross Championships will be held at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim next weekend. The weather forecast is good this time: with sunshine and light cloud cover, the daily high in California is predicted to be 26 degrees with a zero per cent chance of rain. After the two muddy races in San Francisco and San Diego, athletes and spectators can now look forward to good weather conditions. At the same time, the event marks the first race of the year in the Triple Crown format. This means that the winners and runners-up will be determined from the total of 3 final races.

After his first victory in San Diego, Red Bull KTM factory rider Aaron Plessinger will also be competing in Anaheim with the 'redplate' of the championship leader for the first time. His team-mate and defending champion Chase Sexton is just one point behind him in the standings and Jett Lawrence (Honda), who won the season opener at the same venue, is also just four points off the lead.

German HEP Progressive Suzuki rider Ken Roczen, who has been particularly unlucky in the last two mud races, is in 8th place, 18 points behind.

For reigning MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS), the race in Anaheim-2 will be his last US appearance for the time being. The Spaniard is in the top10 after 3 rounds of the championship and this race will also be his first Triple Crown outing.

Championship standings after round 3 of 17:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 60

2. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 59,(-1)

3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 56, (-4)

4th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 49, (-11)

5th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 49, (-11)

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 49, (-11)

7th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 48, (-12)

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 42, (-18)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 40, (-20)

10. Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 35, (-25)

In the Lites West Coast Championship, Star Racing Yamaha factory rider Jordon Smith extended his lead at the top of the standings from 5 to 8 points after P3 in San Diego. San Diego winner Nate Thrasher is only 12th in the standings after problems in the first two races, while Japanese HRC newcomer Jo Shimoda is also still searching for his form this season.

Championship standings 250 West after round 3

1st Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 67

2nd Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 59,(-8)

3rd Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 57, (-10)

4th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 54, (-13)

5th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda, 41, (-26)

6th Anthony Bourdon (F), Suzuki, 39, (-28)

7th Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 36, (-31)

8th Carson Mumford (USA), Honda, 36, (-31)

9th Hunter Yoder (USA), Kawasaki, 36 (-31)

10. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 33,(-34)

All 17 rounds of the AMA Supercross series will be streamed live for a fee.

This is how the races can be followed:

Livetiming (free of charge)

Livestream (for a fee)





Schedule Supercross Anaheim 2

Saturday, 27 January 2024

18:40 - Free practice

20:50 - Qualifying 1, 250

21:20 - Qualifying 1, 450

22:50 - Qualifying 2, 250

23:20 - Qualifying 2, 450

Sunday, 28 January 2024

Last Chance Qualifier:

00:30 - 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

00:40 - 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

Final 1:

02:36 - 250SX Race 1

03:01 - 450SX Race 1

Final 2:

03:37 - 250SX Race 2

03:54 - 450SX race 2

Final 3:

04:39 - 250SX Race 3

05:06 - 450SX race 3



*) Data in CET without guarantee