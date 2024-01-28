Cooper Webb (Yamaha) wins Anaheim-2, Roczen P7

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) won the Triple Crown event at Anaheim-2 with a 2-2-5 result, while Jett Lawrence (HRC) crashed and threw away a possible overall victory. Ken Roczen (Suzuki) was also unlucky again in P7.

Round 4 of the US Supercross Championships at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim(Anaheim-2): The first surprise of the day was Justin Cooper 's(Yamaha) best time of 57.933 seconds in qualifying, which he burnt into the ground on his final lap to start the first final of the Triple Crown event from pole position. Ken Roczen(HEP Progressive Suzuki) qualified for the final rounds in P6 with a lap time of 58.690 seconds.

Chase Sexton(KTM) won the start of the first final just ahead of Spanish MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS). Australian HRC works rider Jett Lawrence (Honda) crashed in the first rhythm section and dropped back to last position. Craig then collided with Barcia, causing both riders to go down. A duel for P3 broke out between Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Ken Roczen in the early stages.

After his incident,Jett Lawrence was able to move up to P7 with fast lap times. Chase Sexton won the first final ahead of Cooper Webb, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac.

Prado and Webb got off to the best start in the second final of the evening. Webb, however, got the better of the Spaniard in the second corner, while Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen did not get off to a good start in this race and had to tackle the second final outside the top 10. Anderson prevailed over Webb on lap 2 and won the final by 3.4 seconds ahead of Webb and Jett Lawrence. Ken Roczen, who had only come out of the first round in P12, was able to move up to P6 in this heat, but benefited from a crash involving Chase Sextons, who dropped back from P6 to P12 and finished in P11.

After his mishap in the second final, Sexton took the holeshot in the decisive Race 3 and led the race ahead of Tomac, Plessinger and Jett Lawrence, while Ken Roczen collided with Anderson in the first corner and crashed. Roczen dropped to the back of the field. Anderson crashed in the Whoops area and dropped back to P19, while Tomac took the lead.

Jett Lawrence fought his way past Plessinger and Sexton to P2, but a crash on the final lap dropped the Australian, who would have taken the overall win with P2 in the third final, back to P4, missing out on the Anaheim-2 podium and the championship lead. Anderson ploughed through the field with the fastest lap timesafter his crash and finished P8, while Roczen was tenth after his mishap on the first lap of the race.

Eli Tomac won the 3rd final with a lead of 7.1 seconds ahead of Sexton and Plessinger. A 5th place finish was enough for Cooper Webb to take the overall win of the Anaheim-2 Triple Crown event with a 2-2-5 result. Eli Tomac finished second overall with a 5-7-1 result ahead of Plessinger (6-4-3). Ken Roczen finished 7th in the day's standings with a 3-6-10 result.

Plessinger 's third ring was enough for the Red Bull KTM factory rider with the cowboy image to defend the 'redplate' of the championship leader. Ahead of the 5th round of the championship in Detroit, he leads by 4 points from his team-mate and defending champion Chase Sexton. Cooper Webb moved up to third place in the standings after his victory in Anaheim, while Jett Lawrence dropped from P3 to fourth place. Ken Roczen remains in 8th place in the standings, 23 points behind the leader.

Results Supercross Anaheim-2:

1st Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 2-2-5

2nd Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 5-7-1

3rd Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 6-4-3

4th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 4-1-8

5th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 1-11-2

6th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 7-3-4

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 3-6-10

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 10-5-6

9th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 8-15-7

10th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna, 11-10-9

11th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 9-9-12

12th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 12-8-15

13th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 13-16-11

14th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna, 17-12-13

15. Justin Hill (USA), KTM, 16-13-14

...

DNS: Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

Championship standings after round 4 of 17:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 80

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 76,(-4)

3rd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 74, (-6)

4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 72, (-8)

5th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 70, (-10)

6th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 67, (-13)

7th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 62, (-18)

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 57, (-23)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 49, (-31)

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 45, (-35)

11th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 38, (-42)