Penalty for Jason Anderson (Kawasaki), no podium

After a crash, Kawasaki works rider Jason Anderson did not return directly to the track, but went round the following washboard section. Race control moved Anderson back one place.

Kawasaki factory rider Jason Anderson performed consistently well throughout the day at the Triple Crown event in Anaheim. After P3 in the combined qualifying session, he finished the first final of the evening in P4 behind Chase Sexton(KTM), Cooper Webb(Yamaha) and Ken Roczen(Suzuki). In the second final, he prevailed over the eventual winner of the day, Webb, to win the race.

Anderson was on course to win the day, but on the very first lap of the third race he touched the rear of Justin Cooper(Yamaha) in a left-hand bend, stumbled and then crashed into the rear of Justin Barcia (GASGAS). Anderson crashed, picked himself up, but did not return directly to the track, but rode alongside the following washboard section and only turned back onto the track after the whoops.

Although Anderson did not overtake any of his opponents in this action, the Stewarts still saw it as an unsportsmanlike advantage, as washboard sections are known to be among the most technically demanding parts of the track. According to the officials, Anderson should have returned to the track immediately after his crash and ridden through the washboard section.

Anderson rode like he was unleashed after this incident and ended up in P7. With 12 points, he finished second on the podium behind winner Webb. Race control penalised Anderson after the race and moved him back one place. With a 4-1-8 result, he had 13 points to his name at the end of the day. Eli Tomac(Yamaha) finished second after the corrected result, Aaron Plessinger(KTM) third. Anderson is 4th overall after the penalty with a 4-1-8 result.

Anderson's team-mate Adam Cianciarulo was unable to start in Anaheim because he was struggling with a hand injury that he sustained at the season opener in Anaheim-1. A more detailed examination will take place next week.

Results Supercross Anaheim-2:

1st Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 2-2-5

2nd Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 5-7-1

3rd Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 6-4-3

4th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 4-1-8

5th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 1-11-2

6th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 7-3-4

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 3-6-10

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 10-5-6

9th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 8-15-7

10th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna, 11-10-9

11th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 9-9-12

12th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 12-8-15

13th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 13-16-11

14th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna, 17-12-13

15. Justin Hill (USA), KTM, 16-13-14

...

DNS: Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

Championship standings after round 4 of 17:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 80

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 76,(-4)

3rd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 74, (-6)

4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 72, (-8)

5th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 70, (-10)

6th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 67, (-13)

7th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 62, (-18)

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 57, (-23)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 49, (-31)

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 45, (-35)

11th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 38, (-42)