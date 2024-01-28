Aaron Plessinger (KTM): Lead in the USA defended

Red Bull KTM ace Aaron Plessinger was able to maintain his lead in the US Supercross Championship standings at the first Supercross Triple Header of the new season in Anaheim II after a difficult start.

The Anaheim II meeting was the first triple-header of the current US Supercross season. Red Bull KTM rider Aaron Plessinger was able to maintain his lead in the standings despite a mixed weekend. The cowboy from Ohio finished 6th, 4th and 3rd in the three final races.

Plessinger initially seemed inhibited with the championship lead in Anaheim and only finished 14th in qualifying. The 28-year-old saved 6th place in the first race. Plessinger later improved to 4th and 3rd place and even finished on the podium at the end of a nervous race day because Jason Anderson was moved down one place. Plessinger was even able to extend his lead in the standings over team-mate Chase Sexton.

"This race was important for me," emphasised Plessinger, who took the 450cc lead in the US Supercross standings for the first time in his career in San Diego. "It was about staying consistent and not letting things get into my head too much. I think I did a good job in that regard."

Result Supercross Anaheim-2:

1st Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 2-2-5

2nd Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 5-7-1

3rd Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 6-4-3

4th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 4-1-8

5th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 1-11-2

6th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 7-3-4

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 3-6-10

8th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 10-5-6

9th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 8-15-7

10th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna, 11-10-9

11th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 9-9-12

12th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 12-8-15

13th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 13-16-11

14th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna, 17-12-13

15. Justin Hill (USA), KTM, 16-13-14

...

DNS: Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

Championship standings after round 4 of 17:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 80

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 76, (-4)

3rd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 74, (-6)

4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 72, (-8)

5th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 70, (-10)

6th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 67, (-13)

7th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 62, (-18)

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 57, (-23)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 49, (-31)

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 45, (-35)

11th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 38, (-42)



