Jorge Prado (GASGAS): Triple Crown mode other world

MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado (Red Bull GASGAS) had to digest a rather mixed day's racing at his last Supercross outing in the USA at his Triple Crown premiere in Anheim.

Due to the chaotic rain races in San Diego and San Francisco,Red Bull GASGAS star Jorge Prado had extended his US stay by one weekend in consultation with the KTM bosses in order to be able to compete at the Anaheim II event.

However, the 23-year-old Spaniard from Lugo was not satisfied with hislast US guest appearance for the time being as part of the so-called "Triple Crown" event at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The MXGP World Champion finished 12th, 8th and 15th in the three final races on Saturday night.

"The races here in the USA were a great experience," affirmed the three-time motocross world champion, who therefore alsocompeted in the USA with start number 111. "I would say this was my second real Supercross after Anaheim I, because only at these two events were the track conditions like real Supercross."

The Triple Crown mode involves three shorter finals. Prado, who had very good starts, says: "I'm happy with my progress - but the Triple Crown event was something completely different again. There is so much speed and intensity in the first laps - I had my problems with that, especially in the first final heat. I dropped back to P12 straight away, then I made some adjustments for the other two finals."

However, Prado does not sound as if the subject of Supercross is now closed for him. "Overall, I'm quite satisfied. It was definitely a good experience! With more races, I could certainly get even better, so I'm motivated for the future. "But for now, the Supercross chapter is overfor Prado - in Europe, he and the De Carli team will be preparing for the new MXGP motocross season, which starts on 10 March with the Grand Prix of Patagonia in the province of Neuquén .