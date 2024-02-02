Detroit schedule with Triumph's racing debut

The US East Coast Championships begin in Detroit, where the British manufacturer Triumph will be competing for the first time with the TF 250-X. The 450 SX class is already entering its 5th round.

The 2024 Supercross Lites East Coast Championships get underway at Detroit's Ford Field next weekend, with Triumph's eagerly anticipated Supercross debut in Detroit alongside the 5th round of the 450cc US SX Championships. The project itself has been highly praised by those involved. Now the new bikes with their black design have to prove themselves in competition.

Triumph's entry into off-road sport is considered a milestone for the global motocross scene. As a reminder: Triumph will be competing in the 250cc class in the US Supercross, MX2 World Championship and US Motocross series this year. A 450 model is planned for 2025. In Detroit, Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry will compete as Triumph factory riders. For Ferry, it will be the first Supercross race of his career. There will also be other debutants at the start: Spaniard Guillem Farres, who is well known from the ADAC Youngster Cup, will make his Supercross debut as a Husqvarna works r ider.

On paper, Haiden Deegan(Yamaha) and Max Anstie (Honda) should start the race on the east coast as promising title contenders. They will face the Pro Circuit Kawasaki crew of Cameron McAdoo, Austin Forkner and Seth Hammaker. French Red Bull KTM factory rider Tom Vialle will also be competing on the East Coast this year.

Dominique Thury will line up for the Partzilla PRMX Racing Kawasaki team this year. In view of the power density of the field, he will be primarily concerned with making it into the evening programme.

Round 5 of the 450 Supercross Championship is already underway in Detroit. Red Bull KTM factory rider Aaron Plessinger is once again competing with the 'redplate' of the championship leader. He has a 4-point lead over his team-mate and defending champion Chase Sexton. Following his victory at the Triple Crown event in Anaheim-2, Star Racing Yamaha rider Cooper Webb has made a leap forward in the standings and is in P3. Ken Roczen(HEP Progressive Suzuki), who crashed in Anaheim, is 23 points behind in 8th place in the standings.

Championship standings after round 4 of 17:

1st Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM), 80

2. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 76,(-4)

3rd Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 74, (-6)

4th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 72, (-8)

5th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 70, (-10)

6th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 67, (-13)

7th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 62, (-18)

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 57, (-23)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 49, (-31)

10th Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, 45, (-35)

11th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 38, (-42)

In contrast to the regular schedule, the races in Detroit do not start in the evening, but in the early afternoon hours. The opening ceremony will begin at 14:30 local time (20:20 CET) and the first heat will start at 21:06 European time. The weather will not play a role in Detroit, as the 65,000-capacity Ford Field is completely covered.

All 17 rounds of the AMA Supercross series will be streamed live for a fee.

This is how the races can be followed:

Livetiming (free of charge)

Livestream (for a fee)

Supercross Detroit schedule

Saturday, 3 February 2024

14:00 - Free practice

15:05 - Qualifying 1, 250

15:50 - Qualifying 1, 450

17:20 - Qualifying 2, 250

18:05 - Qualifying 2, 450

Preliminary heats:

21:06 - 250 SX East preliminary heat

21:20 - 250 SX East heat 2

21:34 - 450SX heat 1

21:48 - 450SX heat 1

Last Chance Qualifier:

22:20 - 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

22:32 - 250SX Last Chance Qualifier

Finals:

22:53 - 250SX Main Event (15 minutes + 1 lap)

23:27 - 450SX Main Event (20 minutes + 1 round)

*) Data in CET without guarantee