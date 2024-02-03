Jett Lawrence (HRC) wins ahead of Sexton and Ken Roczen

With a commanding performance, Australian HRC factory rider Jett Lawrence won the 5th round of the US Supercross Championships in Detroit ahead of Chase Sexton (KTM) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki).

Round 5 of the US Supercross Championships at Ford Field in Detroit (Michigan): Australian HRC works rider Jett Lawrence set the fastest qualifying time in the morning with a lap time of 43.190 seconds. The Australian then won the second qualifying heat and started the final from pole position.

He took the holeshot in the final and controlled the race from the front with his elegant driving style. Halfway through the race, however, he made a small mistake in a rhythm section. He jumped too short and just managed to avoid a crash. After this incident, he remained focussed and won the Detroit final in front of more than 50,000 spectators with a lead of 4.7 seconds over Red Bull KTM factory rider Chase Sexton and German HEP Progressive Suzuki rider Ken Roczen.

Roczen qualified for the evening programme in P5 and finished the pre-race in P2 behind Jett Lawrence after beating Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) in this race.

He got off to a good start in the final, but ran into problems before the first corner: "An opponent touched my rear wheel, so I dropped back to midfield in the first corner," explained the German. Roczen set to work from P9 and made numerous overtaking manoeuvres, especially in the early stages. By the second lap he had reached P5, on lap 5 he closed the gap to Dylan Ferrandis (Honda) with the fastest lap times, overtook and reached P4. On lap 7, he ousted Eli Tomac(Yamaha) from his podium position on the outside line. Tomac then dropped further and further back and was eventually pushed through to P10.

Halfway through the race, Roczen even seemed to be in a position to close the gap to Chase Sexton in P2, but in the end positions 1 to 3 were consolidated, with Cooper Webb(Yamaha), who had also started outside the top 10, making up a lot of ground behind him. Webb finished the Detroit finale in 4th place.

Championship leader Aaron Plessinger also struggled with his start in the final and had to fight his way forward from P14. He fought a duel with Jason Anderson (Kawasaki), but Anderson prevailed in the final phase and finished P4.

With P2 in Detroit, defending champion Chase Sexton regained the lead in the standings after 5 of 17 races, closely followed by Detroit winner Jett Lawrence and Aaron Plessinger, who are each a further point behind.

Ken Roczen improved from 8th to P7 in the standings in Detroit. Incidentally, reigning MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado did not compete in Detroit. After completing 4 Supercross events, he is now preparing for the Motocross World Championship, which begins on 10th March in Argentina.

The 6th round of the US Supercross Championship will take place next weekend in Glendale (Arizona).

Supercross Detroit results:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

7th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

8th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

9th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

10th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

11th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

12th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

13th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

...

DNS: Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

DNS: Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

Championship standings after round 5 of 17:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 98

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 97,(-1)

3. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 96, (-2)

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 92, (-6)

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 84, (-14)

6th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 82, (-16)

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 77, (-21)

8th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 77, (-21)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 59, (-39)

10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 52, (-46)