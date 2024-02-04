Chase Sexton (KTM/P2): Back to the top of the standings
The Supercross season so far has not gone as expected. Although Australian shooting star Jett Lawrence (Honda) won the opening race in Anaheim, everything changed after that. Mud races in San Francisco and San Diego turned the competition into a lottery. This was followed by the Triple Crown event at Anaheim 2, which also has its own rules.
"The season is really just starting now," explained Sexton, who switched from HRC to red Bull KTM at the end of last season. At Detroit's Ford Field, he finished second behind Jett Lawrence and thus took over the championship leader's'redplate' again.
"That's what counts in the end," explains Sexton. "It's nice to have theredplate, but in the end it's all about who has it at the end of the season."
His lead in the table is minimal at one point. "We are all very close to each other, but tonight was one of my best races on the new bike in my opinion. We had so many mud races and then last week we had the Triple Crown event. This week it was our first real main event since the opening round and I felt pretty good in these conditions. My pre-run wasn't ideal with P4 and after seeing the 250 start, I started pretty far out. I was a bit worried that I would be pushed off the track if I didn't get a good start. I got a good start and had good speed in the race. I did make a few mistakes, but overall it was a good day. I'm looking forward to building on it," said the defending champion.
Supercross Detroit results:
1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda
2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM
3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki
4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha
5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki
6th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM
7th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda
8th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda
9th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha
10th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha
Championship standings after round 5 of 17:
1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 98
2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 97,(-1)
3. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 96, (-2)
4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 92, (-6)
5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 84, (-14)
6th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 82, (-16)
7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 77, (-21)
8th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 77, (-21)
9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 59, (-39)
10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 52, (-46)