Ken Roczen (Suzuki/P3): Redemption after a run of bad luck

German HEP Progressive Suzuki rider Ken Roczen had a lot of bad luck recently and had to limit his damage. Not everything went smoothly in Detroit either, but Roczen showed bite and finished on the podium again.

After the mud race in San Francisco, German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen finished on the podium for the first time this year. He then had a run of bad luck, which hopefully came to an end in Detroit.

Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael, who commentates the US Supercross races on TV, even believed the German could win before the final in Detroit, as Roczen had the speed of the front runners right from the start in the Ford Field. He finished the second heat in second place behind eventual winner Jett Lawrence (Honda) in front of a sold-out stadium, putting in a strong performance to beat Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and even seemed to save his strength for the final at the end.

"I had a run of bad luck," explained Roczen. "It can happen to anyone in this sport. We fought our way back onto the podium and I know that we have everything we need to be at the top. But before I start thinking about winning all the time, I want to get some consistency and be on the podium regularly."

However, Roczen had a scary moment at the start of the final: at the end of the start straight, he was touched from behind by Hunter Lawrence and carried far to the outside. He then also touchedMalcolm Stewart's Husqvarna on the first hill and within a few seconds he had dropped back from the lead to midfield.

However, Roczen then showed tremendous speed in the first few laps and made several clever overtaking manoeuvres, repeatedly picking up speed on the outside lines for the following sections of the track. Eli Tomac(Yamaha) in particular put up strong resistance in third place, but even he was powerless against Ken' s phenomenal cornering speed.

"I just want to get a bit further forward in the championship now," muses Roczen, who now wants to put the run of bad luck of the last three races behind him once and for all.

With his podium in Detroit, the German improved from P8 to 7th place after 5 of 17 races and is 21 points behind the leader. But 7th place does not reflect his current riding level. Roczen is clearly better. His speed and fitness level are right and he is also able to carry his pace through to the end. In the final laps, the lap times drop by 3 to 4 seconds, but this can be observed with all the riders and is primarily due to the deteriorating track conditions and the lapping. Roczen is fit. Hopefully the podium in Detroit was just the beginning. The 6th round of the championship starts next week in Glendale.

Supercross Detroit results:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

7th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

8th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

9th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

10th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

Championship standings after round 5 of 17:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 98

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 97,(-1)

3. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 96, (-2)

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 92, (-6)

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 84, (-14)

6th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 82, (-16)

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 77, (-21)

8th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 77, (-21)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 59, (-39)

10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 52, (-46)