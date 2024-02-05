Aaron Plessinger (KTM): Start fiasco costs red plate

After finishing sixth on Saturday in Detroit, Red Bull KTM rider Aaron Plessinger had to relinquish the lead in the standings in the still young season of the US Supercross series.

Aaron Plessinger had little reason to be happy after the Detroit Supercross on Saturday evening and had to surrender the lead in the overall standings to his Red Bull KTM team-mate Chase Sexton, who moved back to the top of the standings after his second place and is now one point ahead of Detroit winner Jett Lawrence (Honda) and two ahead of Plessinger.

Plessinger finished 10th in qualifying in front of KTM consultant Heinz Kinigadner and his son Hannes and first had to adjust to the soft surface. In his heat race, Plessinger then promptly raced to victory - everything seemed to be going according to plan for the cowboy.

However, the start of the final was a disaster for Plessinger, who got stuck and only found himself in 15th position after turn 1. "All in all, I had a good evening," explained the 28-year-old. "We took a heat race win. I messed up the start in the final, but in the end I was sixth and I'm not too upset about it."

In the tight battle for the championship, Plessinger is just two points off leader Sexton in third place after five of 17 events. "We'll do some homework and then keep fighting for the championship," analysed the crowd favourite. "Now it's off to Glendale. I like the stadium there, so we'll be back in the warmth and we're looking forward to it."

Supercross Detroit result:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

7th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

8th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

9th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

10th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

Championship standings after round 5 of 17:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 98

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 97, (-1)

3. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 96, (-2)

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 92, (-6)

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 84, (-14)

6th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 82, (-16)

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 77, (-21)

8th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 77, (-21)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 59, (-39)

10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 52, (-46)