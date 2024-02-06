Did Eli Tomac (Yamaha/P10) have damper problems?

For six laps, Star Racing Yamaha rider Eli Tomac was on course for a podium in Detroit. However, after half of the race, his lap times dropped significantly, suggesting a technical problem.

It was obvious that Eli Tomac had technical problems at the 5th round of the Supercross Championships in Detroit. But as usual, the team is keeping quiet out of consideration for its OEM partners. So there is a lot of speculation.

But first the hard facts: Up until lap 6, the Star Racing Yamaha rider was running in 3rd place behind Jett Lawrence (Honda) and Chase Sexton(KTM). After being overtaken by Ken Roczen(Suzuki), he was able to follow the German for a few laps. In the second half of the race, from around lap 12 onwards, Tomac was pushed further and further back. He finished the race in 10th place.

It was noticeable that he kept looking down at his bike at the end. Up until lap 12, Tomac was setting lap times of 44 to 45 seconds, after which his lap times dropped into the 48s and lower. The exact cause of his sudden drop is not officially disclosed, but it is thought likely to have been a suspension problem. It appeared to be a defect in the rear shock absorber.

Tomac looked frustrated at the end and drove around the track like a shadow of his former self. With P10 in Detroit, the winner of the 3rd Anaheim-2 finale dropped back to 6th in the standings. He is now 16 points behind championship leader Sexton after 5 races.

Supercross Detroit results:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

7th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

8th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

9th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

10th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

Championship standings after round 5 of 17:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 98

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 97,(-1)

3. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 96, (-2)

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 92, (-6)

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 84, (-14)

6th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 82, (-16)

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 77, (-21)

8th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 77, (-21)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 59, (-39)

10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 52,(-46)