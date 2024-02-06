Jason Anderson versus Jett Lawrence: The next duel

Following the emotional clash after the US Supercross final in San Diego, there was another spectacular duel between Jason Anderson and Jett Lawrence in Detroit in the pre-race.

The San Diego finale saw a fierce and emotional exchange of blows between Jett Lawrence (Honda) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) immediately after the chequered flag. The fisticuffs were discussed throughout the scene for days afterwards, there was much controversy and the AMA imposed fines on both riders.

In Detroit, Anderson (30) and Lawrence (20) met in the pre-race and dueled for the lead for several laps with spectacular block passes and counter-attacks. Unlike the scandal, the track was dry and there were plenty of lines. Anderson was able to counter several times with courageous manoeuvres, but it never became unfair. It was only when Anderson messed up a rhythm section for the second time that 450 rookie Lawrence was able to pull away.

"The heat race with Jason was fun," explained Lawrence at the end of the evening, which he ultimately won with aplomb. "I wanted to make sure I didn't show too much respect. I was at least mentally trying to take this lane and that lane here and there, but for some reason I was acting very cautious when it came to cutting inside. Jason drove well in that lead, it was an interesting battle. It was entertaining to be in front and then behind again. If there is racing like that, then I would like to ride with Jason like that for the whole race. It's a very entertaining way to race."

Strikingly, Honda figurehead Lawrence's starts were much better again this time. "Yes, I tried a few starts during the week and changed a few things," reported the Australian.

Supercross Detroit result:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

6th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

7th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

8th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

9th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

10th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

Championship standings after round 5 of 17:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 98

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 97, (-1)

3. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 96, (-2)

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 92, (-6)

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 84, (-14)

6th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 82, (-16)

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 77, (-21)

8th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 77, (-21)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 59, (-39)

10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 52, (-46)