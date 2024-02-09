Schedule and preview SX Glendale

The 6th round of the US Supercross Championships will be held in Glendale (Arizona) next weekend. Red Bull KTM factory rider Chase Sexton will line up as the championship leader.

The 6th round of the US Supercross Championships will take place in Glendale (Arizona) on Saturday night. At the same time, the 5th round of the 250cc West Coast Championships continues in Arizona.

As the 65,000-capacity State Farm Stadium is covered, the weather forecast does not play a major role. However, the maximum daily temperatures of 13 degrees Celsius are rather cool for this region.

Australian HRC factory rider Jett Lawrence once again showed his class at the 5th round of the championship in Detroit and will definitely be a force to be reckoned with in Glendale, even though Red Bull KTM factory rider Chase Sexton has taken over the championship lead after P2 in Detroit. However, his one-point lead is wafer-thin and Aaron Plessinger(KTM) is only a marginal 2 points behind the leader in P3.

German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen, who finished on the podium in Detroit for the second time this season, is in 7th place in the standings with 21 points.

Championship standings 450 after round 5 of 17:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 98

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 97,(-1)

3rd Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 96, (-2)

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 92, (-6)

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 84, (-14)

6th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 82, (-16)

7th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 77, (-21)

8th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 77, (-21)

9th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 59, (-39)

10th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 52, (-46)

Pro Circuit Kawasaki works rider Levi Kitchen and Star Racing Yamaha rider Jordon Smith are tied on points after Round 4 of the championship. Japanese HRC works rider Jo Shimoda has recently shown an upward trend in form at Anaheim. He will also be a force to be reckoned with in Glendale.

Championship standings 250 West after Round 4:

1st Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki, 84

2nd Jordon Smith (USA), Yamaha, 84,(-0)

3. RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 76, (-8)

4th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 70, (-14)

5th Anthony Bourdon (F), Suzuki, 55, (-29)

6th Jo Shimoda (J), Honda, 54, (-30)

7th Mitchell Oldenburg (USA), Honda, 51, (-33)

8th Nate Thrasher (USA), Yamaha, 50, (-34)

9th Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM, 48, (-36)

10. Carson Mumford (USA), Honda, 47, (-37)

All 17 rounds of the AMA Supercross series will be streamed live for a fee.

This is how the races can be followed:

Livetiming (free of charge)

Livestream (for a fee)





Supercross Glendale schedule

Saturday, 10 February 2024

19:30 - Free practice

20:35 - Qualifying 1, 450

21:20 - Qualifying 1, 250

22:50 - Qualifying 2, 450

23:35 - Qualifying 2, 250

Saturday, 11 February 2024

Preliminary heats:

02:36 - 450 SX heat 1

02:50 - 450 SX heat 2



03:04 - 250SX West heat 1

03:18 - 250SX West heat 2

Last Chance Qualifier:

03:51 - 450SX Last Chance Qualifier

04:03 - 250SX West Last Chance Qualifier

Finals:

04:26- 250SX West Main Event (15 minutes + 1 lap)

04:58- 450SX Main Event (20 minutes + 1 round)



*) Data in CET without guarantee