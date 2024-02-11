Ken Roczen (Suzuki) wins in Glendale

With a start-to-finish victory, German HEP Suzuki rider Ken Roczen won the 6th round of the US Supercross Championships at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale (Arizona) ahead of Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Jett Lawrence (HRC).

Round 6 of the US Supercross Championships at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale (Arizona): German HEP Progressive Suzuki rider Ken Roczen had already won the first heat with a start-to-finish victory. He got off to another good start in the final and used the inside line to take the lead after the first long left-hand bend.

Australian HRC works rider Jett Lawrence collided with Cooper Webb(Yamaha) in the early stages and went off the track, but just managed to avoid a crash.

Ken Roczen was leading ahead of Aaron Plessinger(KTM) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki), but his front wheel slipped off in a left-hand bend on lap 3, causing him to go down and drop back to P18.

Jett Lawrence already made a mistake in the pre-race and jumped a wide triple too short. In the final, he initially dropped back to midfield after his incident with Webb, but then fought his way forwards, jumped too short again, but just managed to avoid a fall. On lap 15 he passed Eli Tomac(Yamaha) for P3.

Red Bull KTM factory rider Chase Sexton came to Glendale as the championship leader, but he struggled all day with problems after a practice crash last week in which he suffered a hand injury. In P9, the Red Bull KTM factory rider was only able to do damage limitation.

Ken Roczen controlled the race from the front and won the final by 4.7 seconds ahead of Anderson and Jett Lawrence, who regained the championship lead and brings a 6-point advantage to round 7 in Arlington.

With his victory at Glendale, 'Kickstart-Kenny' improved from P7 to P6 in the championship and reduced his deficit to the leader from 21 to 15 points.

With Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen, we saw the 5th winner in the 6th race of the season in Glendale. For Roczen, it was the 22nd win of his US career.

Supercross Glendale results:

1st Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

4th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

5th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

7th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

8th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

9th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

10th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

11th Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha

12th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

...

18th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

...

DNS: Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki

Championship standings after round 6 of 17:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 117

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 111,(-6)

3rd Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 108, (-9)

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 107, (-10)

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 106, (-11)

6th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 102, (-15)

7th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 100, (-17)

8th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 93, (-24)

9th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 69, (-48)

10th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 63,(-54)