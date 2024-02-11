Winner Ken Roczen (Suzuki): That's what he promised

German HEP Progressive Suzuki rider Ken Roczen celebrated his first triumph of the current Supercross season in Glendale. On the podium, he explained that he had promised this victory to his family.

"I haven't won very much in recent years," explained winner Ken Roczen after his success in Glendale (Arizona). As a reminder: After switching from HRC to the HEP Progressive Suzuki Team, the German was able to win in Indianapolis in 2023. It was on 11 March 2023 when he gave himself the nickname 'Kickstart Kenny' on the podium.

"I enjoy these moments so much," said Roczen in Glendale. "My start was really good. I came out of the gate well but then closed the throttle a bit too early at the end of the start straight, so I almost fell back there. I saw the inside line and when I went round the first corner in the lead, I thought that's exactly what I needed in that situation."

Aaron Plessinger(KTM) put a lot of pressure on in the first few laps, but he crashed, allowing the German to ride more freely and concentrate fully on his own race. "The track was tricky. It got very slippery at the end. In certain parts of the track, you had to be very responsive because you had to make quick decisions to find the best lines. On the first few laps, I noticed some of the key sections that were really tricky and could have been critical."

Ken Roczen completed his laps flawlessly and won by 4.7 seconds ahead of Jason Anderson (Kawasaki). "I tried not to look at the time, I just reeled off my laps, lap after lap."

The German was also satisfied with his bike: "I hardly made any changes today. It was an achievement for the whole team and I promised my family, Griffin [note: Ken Roczen'sfirst son], that I would bring home a few more trophies and victories. Now I've finally done it and this is an incredible moment for us."

Supercross Glendale result:

1st Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

4th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

5th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

7th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

8th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

9th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

10th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

Championship standings after round 6 of 17:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 117

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 111,(-6)

3rd Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 108, (-9)

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 107, (-10)

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 106, (-11)

6th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 102, (-15)

7th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 100, (-17)

8th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 93, (-24)

9th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 69, (-48)

10th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 63,(-54)