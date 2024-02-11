Chase Sexton (KTM): Hand injury - lead gone
The Supercross season in the USA is a real rollercoaster for the aces this season. This time Ken Roczen (Suzuki) was the lucky winner. KTM rookie Chase Sexton suffered a setback during the week, injuring his left hand in training.
Glendale thus became a battle against himself for him. The defending champion then finished ninth in the final , meaning that Sexton was also stripped of his championship lead, which he had only regained last weekend in Detroit .
Start questionable
In qualifying at Glendale, Sexton was still able to keep up very well on one lap, finishing P8. "I did what I could and saved some points after injuring my hand," explained the KTM factory rider .For Sexton, the start at Glendale was initially hanging by athread: "It's been a tough week and I wasn 'treally sureif I would be able to ride at Glendale. But we got through it and I'm very happy that we now have a week's break in the schedule. That should also help my healing process."
The effect of the wild castling and the turbulent races: After six events, the championship remains extremely close - the top six riders (up to Ken Roczen) are within just 15 points of each other after Glendale. Sexton also knows: "The way the results have been now, I haven't lost too many points. That keeps me in the title fight."