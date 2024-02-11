Chase Sexton (KTM): Hand injury - lead gone

Red Bull KTM ace Chase Sexton had to relinquish his lead in the US Supercross series championship on Saturday in Glendale.

The Supercross season in the USA is a real rollercoaster for the aces this season. This time Ken Roczen (Suzuki) was the lucky winner. KTM rookie Chase Sexton suffered a setback during the week, injuring his left hand in training.





Glendale thus became a battle against himself for him. The defending champion then finished ninth in the final , meaning that Sexton was also stripped of his championship lead, which he had only regained last weekend in Detroit .

Start questionable

In qualifying at Glendale, Sexton was still able to keep up very well on one lap, finishing P8. " I did what I could and saved some points after injuring my hand," explained the KTM factory rider . For Sexton, the start at Glendale was initially hanging by a thread: " It's been a tough week and I wasn 't really sure if I would be able to ride at Glendale . But we got through it and I'm very happy that we now have a week's break in the schedule. That should also help my healing process . "



