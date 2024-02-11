Chase Sexton (KTM): Hand injury - lead gone

by Johannes Orasche - Automatic translation from German
Red Bull KTM ace Chase Sexton had to relinquish his lead in the US Supercross series championship on Saturday in Glendale.

The Supercross season in the USA is a real rollercoaster for the aces this season. This time Ken Roczen (Suzuki) was the lucky winner. KTM rookie Chase Sexton suffered a setback during the week, injuring his left hand in training.

Glendale thus became a battle against himself for him. The defending champion then finished ninth in the final , meaning that Sexton was also stripped of his championship lead, which he had only regained last weekend in Detroit .
Start questionable
In qualifying at Glendale, Sexton was still able to keep up very well on one lap, finishing P8. "I did what I could and saved some points after injuring my hand," explained the KTM factory rider .For Sexton, the start at Glendale was initially hanging by athread: "It's been a tough week and I wasn 'treally sureif I would be able to ride at Glendale. But we got through it and I'm very happy that we now have a week's break in the schedule. That should also help my healing process."

The effect of the wild castling and the turbulent races: After six events, the championship remains extremely close - the top six riders (up to Ken Roczen) are within just 15 points of each other after Glendale. Sexton also knows: "The way the results have been now, I haven't lost too many points. That keeps me in the title fight."