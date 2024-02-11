Justin Barcia (GASGAS) only P18, what happened?

GASGAS works rider Justin Barcia, who already has one podium to his name this Supercross season in San Diego, experienced his absolute low point this weekend in Glendale.

It was already clear in qualifying that it was not going to be his day. P13 in qualifying, 3 seconds behind the leader, did not bode well for 'BamBam'. That's how it turned out: P6 in the heat race was almost a ray of hope, but then nothing worked in the final. Barcia started from P12 and reached 11th place on lap 3 before crashing and dropping to the back of the field. Barcia was only able to do damage limitation in P18. After 6 of 17 championship races, Barcia is in 10th place, 54 points behind the leader.

In the 250cc class, things went even worse for the GASGAS works team: Ryder DiFrancesco crashed and even had to retire from the race. Fortunately, an examination revealed that he had not suffered any serious injuries.

Team manager Max Lee was suitably disappointed: "It was a tough evening for the whole team," he moaned. "Ryder started the day well. But he struggled with his starts and the crash in the final ended his day. He was checked out and released so he'll be ready for the next race. Justin[Barcia] had problems all day. The team gave everything, but in the end he also crashed in the final. Now we have to regroup to be able to attack again at the next race in Arlington."

Supercross Glendale result:

1st Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

4th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

5th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

7th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

8th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

9th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

10th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

Championship standings after round 6 of 17:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 117

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 111,(-6)

3rd Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 108, (-9)

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 107, (-10)

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 106, (-11)

6th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 102, (-15)

7th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 100, (-17)

8th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 93, (-24)

9th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 69, (-48)

10th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 63, (-54)