Winner Ken Roczen: Glendale reminded of Mattstedt

The track and the ground in Glendale reminded Glendale winner Ken Roczen of his home track in Mattstedt, Thuringia. Jett Lawrence also confirmed this in the press conference after the race.

The long rhythm sections and the ground in Glendale were a big challenge for all the riders. Winner Ken Roczen(HEP Progressive Suzuki) was surprised himself that he coped so well with it. "I actually felt much better in Detroit, but this track here reminded me of my dad's home track."

During the press conference,Ken turned to his neighbour Jett Lawrence, who also trained on the track in Mattstedt, Thuringia, from an early age and grew up on the estate of Ken'sfather Heiko Klepka, and agreed. "Many things were identical. It was a long time ago, of course, but certain things have simply burnt themselves into my head," explained Roczen.

"But success didn't just happen to me," mused the German. "I actually felt a bit tired. But then I came out of the gate well, but at the end of the start straight I took my foot off the gas a bit too early. Then I saw the inside line and was able to overtake the pack on the inside again."

Roczen had a lot of bad luck in the first third of the season, but mentally the German is now able to deal with it better than before. "Of course, these setbacks were also frustrating, but some things happen and in the end you are always the architect of your own luck, even when things happen that are beyond your control."

After 6 of 17 rounds, Ken Roczen is in 6th place in the standings, 15 points behind the leader, and seems to be getting stronger from race to race after the setbacks at the start of the season. "In the past, setbacks like this used to pullme downa lot more," he says. "It's just not a good feeling to bring home a bad result at the end of the day. Regardless of whether I crashed on the first corner or not, I always looked ahead afterwards and kept going as best I could. If you have enough self-confidence, you can let go of the frustration much more quickly."

"My results simply weren't great this year, but I always had the impression that I was riding well. My mental approach to dealing with these setbacks is very different today than it was ten years ago. I'm now more ready than ever to fight for a championship. And that's a great feeling. I'm now much more relaxed about things that used to stress me out. I can deal with such situations much better. I think that's the experience. I wish I'd had this mentality much earlier than now, as I'm about to turn 30."

Supercross Glendale result:

1st Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

2nd Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki

3rd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

4th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha

5th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

6th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda

7th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

8th Malcolm Stewart (USA), Husqvarna

9th Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

10th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

Championship standings after round 6 of 17:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 117

2nd Chase Sexton (USA), KTM, 111,(-6)

3rd Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 108, (-9)

4th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 107, (-10)

5th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 106, (-11)

6th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 102, (-15)

7th Eli Tomac (USA) Yamaha, 100, (-17)

8th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Honda, 93, (-24)

9th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 69, (-48)

10th Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS, 63, (-54)