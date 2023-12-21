TCR racing series returns to Germany in 2024

After the ADAC TCR Germany was discontinued before the 2023 season, Germany will once again have its own TCR championship in 2024. Franz Engstler and Josef Krenek will organise the racing series.

Germany will once again have its own TCR racing series for the 2024 season. The touring cars with around 350 hp will compete on six race weekends and fight for the title in the new racing series.

The racing series is organised by former WTCC race winner and DTM team boss Franz Engstler and Czech Josef Krenek, both long-time touring car experts.

"We want to get back to basics," explains Franz Engstler. "That means affordable motorsport for drivers and teams as well as exciting racing with a variety of car brands and maximum accessibility."

The three German guest appearances will take place as part of the ADAC Racing Weekends programme, as announced by the series. There will also be two guest appearances in Austria and a race weekend in Slovakia, which will be held together with the TCR Eastern Europe organised by Krenek.

Preliminary race calendar:

15.04 - Test day Salzburgring

17.05 - 19.05 - Red Bull Ring

07.06 - 09.06 - Slovakiaring

28.06 - 30.06 - Nürburgring

09.08 - 11.08 - Hockenheimring

20.09 - 22.09 - Salzburgring

11.10 - 13.10 - Nürburgring

The ADAC TCR Germany was organised from 2016 to 2022. Before the 2023 season, the racing series was cancelled due to a lack of participants and announced as a separate division in the STT (Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy). However, not a single vehicle competed in the division over the course of the entire season.

In 2017, the starting field of the touring car series was bursting at the seams with 44 registered vehicles. However, this resulted in races with countless collisions, crashes and safety car phases. In all years of the racing series, however, the fans were thrilled by the racing action of the TCR cars, so they are now hoping for a strong comeback of TCR Germany under the direction of Engstler and Krenek.