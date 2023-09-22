NW200: From next year with three Superbike races

To ensure that spectators at the North West 200 also see all the major riders and teams in action on Thursday evening, there will be an additional Superbike race next year.

The North West 200 has become increasingly popular with riders from Germany, Austria and Switzerland in recent years. This year, for example, Germany's David Datzer, Austria's Julian Trummer and the two Swiss riders Lukas Maurer and Olivier Lupberger were in action at the biggest event in Northern Ireland.

Because in the recent past bad weather had often caused the race day to literally fall through, the races were split between Thursday evening and Saturday, and the training sessions were put on Tuesday and Thursday morning.

For next year, the organising "Coleraine and District Motor Club" has thought of a further improvement of the schedule. Following a recent survey of many of the major road racing teams, the 2024 programme will feature significant changes on both Thursday and Saturday.

In addition to the already familiar races in the Supersport and Superstock categories, an additional Superbike race will be added to the programme on Thursday evening. This means that on Thursday, visitors will now have the opportunity to see all the important riders and teams in action.

As a result of this change in the programme, there will be two Supertwins races over four laps on Saturday, while the Supersport, Superstock and the two Superbike competitions will be held over six laps. Next year's event at the legendary triangular circuit has been set for the period from 6 to 11 May.