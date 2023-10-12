Macau GP with Datzer, Maurer, Trummer and Lupberger

The Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix will take place in mid-November. There is currently no entry list for the invitational race. The German-speaking riders David Datzer, Lukas Maurer, Julian Trummer and Olivier Lupberger are on the list.

The entry list for the 55th edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix is still awaited. So far, it is only certain that Davey Todd, who will ride a BMW of his former team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing once again before he starts the 2024 season for Phillip Neill and Tas Racing, has accepted the organiser's invitation.

But one can assume that riders like TT legends John McGuinness, Peter Hickman or Michael Rutter - he is the uncrowned two-wheel king in Macau with nine victories - will not miss the invitation race in the Chinese gambler's paradise. What is already known, however, is that the German-speaking delegation will include four riders.

As last year's runner-up - only Finland's Erno Kostamo was faster by a little - David Datzer has his sights set on a lot for his second appearance in the former Portuguese enclave. "The British road racers are certainly to be favoured. There's a lot to learn from these guys, but I'm in good shape and want to at least fight for a podium finish."

"I've been working towards this event all year," explains the Bavarian, who replaced Saxon Rico Penzkofer as the fastest German in the Tourist Trophy this year. "At the moment it's still a bit hectic. I still have to change the suspension in time. Next week I have to deliver everything to Penz, who is taking care of the transport."

Datzer, who can again count on the support of Brian Moore, has come up with a special design. "I'm not revealing details at the moment. But I can promise that it will be a doozy. I don't want to go public with it until the traditional driver presentation. Let me surprise you," says Datzi mysteriously.

Lukas Maurer will also be on the starting line again this year. The Swiss rider has improved enormously this year and won the IRRC Superbike in a superior manner, scoring the maximum points in half of the six races. At the Macau GP last year, he was only a few seconds off a podium finish.

However, the Swiss Kawasaki rider is well aware, despite all his sporting ambition, that such a good result will be difficult to repeat against the British supremacy. "My main goal is to improve on my lap times from last year. Placing-wise, it will probably be a bit backwards."

After 2023, Julian Trummer's name is on the invite list again this year. "It is a great privilege to be invited to this special race. I am also aware of that. Just a few years ago it was a dream that has now come true. That's why I want to have fun driving at this event first and foremost."

"Like everyone else, of course I want to get faster and not be too far away from the top guys," set the Austrian Honda rider's sights on rolling in over the next few days. "I haven't been on the bike since Armoy and the Manx Grand Prix. I really need some laps on a race track."

The fourth of the German-speaking riders is Olivier Lupberger, who gets to take the 6.115-kilometre Guia Circuit, lined with stone walls and crash barriers, under the wheels of his Kawasaki for the first time this year. His start in this year's North West 200 opened the door to the Macau Grand Prix for the Swiss.

"That I got the invitation was a surprise. Franky Heidger and Lukas Maurer put my name on the list of riders to race in Macau. My emotions are difficult to describe, it has had some sleepless nights," he confessed. "I will give everything to qualify. In the race, I want to be in the top-15."