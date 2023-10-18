North West 200 starts one day later next year

Next year there will not only be an additional Superbike race at the North West 200, because of the British Superbike Championship (BSB) the qualifying schedule will also have to be adjusted.

Because many of the teams and racers planning to take part in the North West 200 will be in action at Oulton Park in the British Superbike Championship (BSB) from Saturday to Monday (4-6 May), their arrival in Northern Ireland will be delayed. As a result, the organising club has been forced to adjust next year's qualifying schedule.

Following consultation with BSB bosses, the organisers of the triangular race between the towns of Portstewart, Coleraine and Portrush will move the start of next year's practice and qualifying sessions from Tuesday 7 May to the following day. On Wednesday, the traditional opening session for the newcomers will now be followed by a one-hour Superbike practice session.

Previously the Superbike qualifying sessions were the last sessions of the two practice days, next year they will be the first bikes to take to the 14.436 kilometre track. This change is being introduced at the express request of the teams because the powerful superbikes need more time to set up than other classes.