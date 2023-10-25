Macau GP: FHO BMW with Hickman, Rutter and Brookes

At the same time as the entry list for the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix was published, Team FHO Racing BMW presented their rider line-up for the invitational race with Peter Hickman, Michael Rutter and Josh Brookes.

Only riders who receive one of the much sought-after invitations from the organisers are allowed to compete in the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix. From a German-speaking perspective, German David Datzer, Austrian Julian Trummer and the two Swiss riders Lukas Maurer and Olivier Lupberger will be competing.

Like Lupberger, it will be the premiere event in China's gambler's metropolis for FHO Racing BMW. The British squad around team owner Faye Ho is leaving nothing to chance and with TT lap record holder Peter Hickman, nine-time Macau GP winner Michael Rutter and Josh Brookes, they are bringing three riders who will be fighting for the podium places.

The 55th edition of the motorbike race is a special homecoming for the team manager, who grew up in Macau and has a long association with the event. Over the years, she has sponsored many teams and riders. This year she returns to her former home in the hope of winning with her own superbike team.

After his successes at this year's Tourist Trophy, Hickman is looking forward to racing on the streets of Macau and hopes to add another triumph to his track record. Just a year after his debut in 2014, the current fastest road racer in the world claimed his first victory, which was followed by two more in 2016 and 2018.

With nine Macau wins, Rutter is the most successful motorbike racer of all time at the event. The now 51-year-old Briton debuted in 1994, celebrated his first podium finish in 1996 in third place behind Phillip McCallen and Roger Bennett, and claimed his first victory in 1998. The last time he triumphed was four years ago.

Rutter is a true legend at the Macau Grand Prix and to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the road race, the Macau government commissioned a lifelike wax figure of Rutter for the Macau Grand Prix Museum, where the sculpture sits alongside motorsport wax figures such as Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and others.

Completing the FHO BMW trio is Josh Brookes. The former two-time British Superbike champion returned to road racing this year and impressed the pundits with a fifth-place finish in the Senior TT. This is the Australian's first appearance on the Guia Circuit, which is lined with crash barriers and walls.

Timetable

Thursday, 16 November

07:45 - 08:30 Free practice session

Friday, 17 November

08:00 - 08:45 Qualifying

Saturday, 18 November

07.40 - 08.00 Warm-up

08.30 - 09.15 Race (12 laps)