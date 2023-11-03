NW200: Richard Cooper retrospectively declared the winner

Good things take time. Last year, Richard Cooper won both races in the Supertwin class at the NW 200, but was subsequently disqualified. Almost a year and a half (!) later, the Brit got his victories back.

Flashback: At last year's North West 200, Richard Cooper proved to be the dominator in the Supertwin class. The Briton won the first race in superior style ahead of the surprisingly strong Frenchman Pierre Yves Bian. In the second race, Ireland's Joe Loughlin was clearly beaten. The British racer's jubilation at his double victory was soon followed by disillusionment.

The Kawasaki rider was subsequently disqualified due to a technical offence in connection with the fairing bracket, which was deemed to be against the rules by the technical inspectors after the event, which his team "JMcC Roofing Racing" refused to accept and lodged a protest.

His bike was prepared by Northern Ireland's Ryan Farquhar, who is not only a driving force behind the huge success of Supertwin racing in the major road races and in the Irish championship, but who has dominated this category as a rider for years, as his victories in the Tourist Trophy, the North West 200 and the Ulster Grand Prix prove.

"For years now, there have always been disagreements with the stewards at the North West 200," said the team boss angrily at the time. "I can take this disqualification myself, but I feel sorry for Richard and the sponsors who have put their money and products into this to help our team achieve our goals."

"I've been using this particular frame for five years," he explained to the Belfast News Letter in 2022. "Derek McGee finished second in the Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man on this very bike. The TT sticker that you get if you pass the technical inspection there is still on the frame."

Almost a year and a half after the event, the team's appeal was finally dealt with and the appeal against the disqualification was ultimately upheld.

In a statement, the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Unlster Centre) said: "A panel of five judges listened to the appeal and submissions from Richard Cooper's team before deciding that Richard Cooper's race wins will be restored with any prize money, lap or race records due."

Incidentally, Richard Cooper returned to the North West 200 in May on a Farquhar-built Kawasaki and again dominated both Supertwin races, setting a new lap record in the first race.