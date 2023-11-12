David Datzer at the Macau GP: The next generation rides with him

As a true Bavarian, David Datzer knows how to represent his homeland abroad. For the Macau GP, the BMW will have a proper Oktoberfest livery and an ultrasound image of the offspring on the helmet.

David Datzer has become the fastest road racer in Germany in a very short space of time. After finishing second overall in the 2022 International Road Racing Championship (IRRC), he concentrated on international road races this year and delivered top results at the North West 200 and the Tourist Trophy. In his occasional guest appearances in the IRRC Superbike, he stole the show from the top riders this year and is the lap record holder on the natural race track in Hořice.

The Bavarian received an invitation to the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix last year and thanked the organisers with a spotless performance. He finished the race in the urban canyons of China's gambling metropolis in second place behind Erno Kostamo.

This year, Datzer also travelled to the Far East for the end of the season. Although there will be some top-class riders on the grid, including nine-time Macau winner Michael Rutter, TT lap record holder Peter Hickman, two-time BSB overall winner Josh Brookes and the up-and-coming Davey Todd, the BMW rider has set his sights high for his second appearance in the former Portuguese enclave: "These three riders are certainly favourites, but I'm in good shape and would like to at least fight for a podium finish."

Datzer also knows how to entertain his fans away from the race track. Not only is he sporting a special Oktoberfest design, he also has a surprise on his helmet. "Good morning from Macau," he greeted his fans on Facebook. "Today I present my new helmet design from SLGrafics just for the Macau GP 2023. You might recognise it, there's a special occasion on it. The little family of Manuela, Zoey and David is expanding with another member. We're getting a little <Jackson> for Easter."