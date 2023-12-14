Patrik Hoff: Preparations made for TT debut

In 2024, Patrick Hoff will realise his plan to take part in the Tourist Trophy races. He will be following in the footsteps of his German-speaking racing colleagues Julian Trummer, David Datzer and Lukas Maurer.

After finishing eighth in the overall standings of the 2022 International Road Racing Championship (IRRC), Patrick Hoff finished this year's internationally strong championship in third place. Only Swiss rider Lukas Maurer and his German compatriot Didier Grams scored more points than him in the Superbike category.

After this strong season, the 32-year-old Bavarian from Middle Franconia feels ready to realise his dream of competing in the Tourist Trophy. Supported by former TT rider Rico Penzkofer, the application engineer for motorbike ABS systems will take part in the Superstock and Superbike races with his own BMW.

"It is now official that I will be taking part in the Isle of Man TT in 2024," Hoff surprises his fans. "I would like to thank everyone who has supported me, especially David Datzer, who is always on hand with advice from his TT experience, and Colin Moore for making travelling to the Isle of Man as easy as possible."

Hoff flew to the small island in the Irish Sea for the first time last year with his racing colleague Datzer to get an initial overview of what to expect. The planned debut at the TT 2022 was postponed on the advice of Datzer - who has been the fastest German on the Snaefell Mountain Course since this year.

"Doing another season in the IRRC before my TT debut has paid off. My results have improved significantly. I had hoped to finish in the top five, but after changing tyre brands during the year, I was able to improve and ride more consistently at the front," Hoff told the official Tourist Trophy race site.

"I've already visited the island twice, the first time with David and a month ago when a TT Rider Liaison Officer took me round the track with Johnny Barton. It's a priceless experience. I've done about 20 laps around the circuit in the car and have been studying onboard laps and the PlayStation game regularly so far."

"The first time I stood on Bray Hill I thought, 'Wow', because on the DVDs you can't see how steep it is. The second visit and John's explanations helped me enormously. I'm starting to feel more confident. My main goal for my debut is to be safe and have fun because it's a long-term project for me."

"The qualifying week for me is about increasing my speed and getting used to the track. I hope that I can do a good job and deliver a similarly strong performance to my IRRC colleagues Lukas Maurer and Erno Kostamo in their first year and then improve year on year."