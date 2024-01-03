TT winner Ian Hutchinson: Comeback after stroke

On 1 March, 44-year-old Brit Ian Hutchinson gets his racing licence back, which was revoked last year following a stroke he suffered on a cycling tour in Spain.

In the middle of his preparations for the 2023 season, Ian Hutchinson suffered a stroke during a cycle tour in Spain at the end of February. It was only the rapid intervention of his training partner Jason O'Halloran that prevented the worst from happening. Although the then 43-year-old Briton recovered relatively quickly, his racing licence was revoked for twelve months.

However, Hutchinson was not discouraged by this setback and worked consistently on his comeback. The 16-time Tourist Trophy winner from the county of Yorkshire recently took part in a race day at the race track in Croft, and he has also been busy doing laps on a Superstock motorbike in Almeria, Spain.

After undergoing numerous medical tests, the long-suffering Brit from Bingley has now been certified as being in perfect health by the Auto Cycle Union (ACU), the British governing body. He will get his licence back on 1 March. This clears the way for him to prove his competitiveness again.

Hutchinson, who is one of a handful of road racers to have won the North West 200, the Tourist Trophy, the Ulster Grand Prix and the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, will return to the Milenco Padgett's Honda team in 2024, with whom he achieved the historic record of five TT victories in one week in 2010.

"It would be a miracle if I came back and was among the contenders for victory again straight away," said Hutchinson realistically, who achieved this feat at the Macau GP in 2013 after being out of action for almost three years with a serious leg injury. "I know where I am now and where I can be."