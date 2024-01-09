Another cancellation: No Ulster Grand Prix in 2024 either

It has become a never-ending story. For the fifth time in a row, the Dundrod and District Motor Club was forced to cancel the Ulster Grand Prix due to ongoing insurance problems.

Alongside the North West 200 and the Tourist Trophy, the Ulster Grand Prix is one of the legendary road races. The event, which has been held on the outskirts of the Northern Irish capital Belfast since 1922, was part of the Motorcycle World Championship from 1949 up to and including 1971. Names of greats such as Geoff Duke, John Surtees, Werner Haas, Rupert Hollaus, Luigi Taveri, Giacomo Agostini and Mike Hailwood can be found in the winners' lists. However, with 24 victories, Joey Dunlop, who was killed in an accident in 2000, is the uncrowned king of the traditional event.

As spectators in Northern Ireland are only allowed to pay for grandstand seats, but not for standing room along the track, revenue can only be generated from sponsorship money and race programmes sold. Races had to be cancelled repeatedly in the 2010s due to heavy rainfall. In addition, motorsport fans were no longer as weatherproof as they used to be and often stayed away from the event.

The Ulster Grand Prix was last held in 2019 and ended in financial disaster. The race fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic in the following two years. The Revival Racing Motorcycle Club was founded to ensure that the 100th anniversary could be organised. Even the Northern Irish government held out the prospect of a substantial sum of money to save the event. However, because promises were not kept, the cancellation followed.

Work continued tirelessly in the background to save the historic Ulster GP. However, the ambitious plans had to be cancelled once again the previous year. Exorbitant increases in insurance costs meant that most of the national racing events had to be cancelled. The costs were simply too high for the small clubs to bear. The renowned Dundrod and District Motor Club was once again told that their event could not be held.

This year, the Ulster Grand Prix was also on the racing calendar. The event was due to take place on 2 and 3 August. However, it will not take place again, as the organiser announced in a statement. "It is with regret that the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club has to announce that the Ulster GP 2024 will not take place. Despite recent positive negotiations with stakeholders, the club has been left with no other option given the ongoing insurance issues and lack of time."