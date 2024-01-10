Horst Saiger brings TT top stars to Switzerland

Even as an active racing driver, Horst Saiger worked as a tour organiser. Whether North West 200, Tourist Trophy or Macau Grand Prix, the Austrian, who lives in Liechtenstein, and his team organise accommodation, leisure activities and coach trips around the race tracks, during which he has many a funny anecdote to tell. He knows like no other how to make the trips an unforgettable experience for motorsport fans.

With his mischievous and easy-going manner, Saiger quickly made many friends around the world. On his forays through the paddocks, which he records with a camera and which can be seen on his YouTube channel, the Styrian, who was born not far from the Red Bull Ring, provides a laugh or two with his cheeky remarks. Even racing greats such as 23-time TT winner John McGuinness are not spared.

Saiger also knows how to use his contacts skilfully in other ways, as he is now proving once again. In collaboration with Hostettler AG, the two-time Swiss Superstock 1000 champion is organising a charity event for the benefit of the "Joey Dunlop Foundation", at which all fans of the Tourist Trophy will get their money's worth. "There has never been anything like this in mainland Europe," Saiger is convinced.

TT racers from the past will meet current top stars and German-speaking TT riders. Lap record holder Peter Hickman, sidecar dominators Ben and Tom Birchall, David Datzer, Lukas Maurer, Julian Trummer, Rolf Biland and Kurt Waltisperg as well as Hanspeter Bolliger have already confirmed their attendance. The well-known presenter Lenz Leberkern will also be reading from his book about the Tourist Trophy.

Chat shows, commentated record laps around the Snaefell Mountain Course, which is over 60 kilometres long and notorious for its many serious accidents, book readings, autograph sessions and a charity raffle will ensure an entertaining programme. Racing fans should not miss this unique event, which takes place on 20 January from 11.00 a.m. with free admission in the showrooms of Hostettler AG in Sursee.