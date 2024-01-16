Can road racing survive in Northern Ireland?

Road racing in Northern Ireland is in a veritable crisis. The cancellation of the Ulster GP is just the tip of the iceberg. Smaller organisers in particular are facing unsolvable problems.

For decades, the Northern Irish Road Racing Championship provided the breeding ground for the next generation of talent for the three "big" international road races. If you wanted to be successful in the North West 200, the Tourist Trophy or the Ulster Grand Prix, you had to prove yourself in the races on the narrow road courses beforehand.

Greats such as Tom Herron, Norman Brown, Phillip McCallen, Adrian Archibald and Ryan Farquhar or the Dunlop dynasty with Joey, Jim, Robert, Michael and William emerged from this scene.

Just five years ago, an incredible nine national road races - Cookstown, Tandragee, Kells, Enniskillen, Skerries, Walderstown, Faugheen, Armoy and Killalane - were on the calendar alongside the NW200 and the Ulster GP. From the end of June to the end of July, a race event was organised on six consecutive weekends (!).

This season, there are only three road races in Northern Ireland - the Cookstown 100, the North West 200 and the Armoy Road Races. The Ulster Grand Prix was also cancelled again, as was the traditional Tandragee 100 event, where the resurfacing of the roads could not be organised in time.

Since the coronavirus pandemic and the associated problems, the environment for the organising clubs has changed considerably. In particular, the exorbitant rise in insurance costs over the past year is an almost insurmountable hurdle for them. The declining interest of spectators cannot be overlooked either.

A road race in Northern Ireland can only be financed by sponsors, the sale of programmes and subsidies from local authorities, the state or tourism associations. In contrast to the rest of Europe, the organisers are not allowed to charge spectators an entrance fee unless they build grandstand seats.

Even the North West 200, which has been held since 1929, has been struggling to survive economically for several years, even though it is still the largest open-air event in Northern Ireland with well over 100,000 spectators and attracts motorsport fans from all over the world to the region around the Giant's Causeway.

Continuing to rely on public funding is no longer a viable business model. It is increasingly difficult for politicians to argue that they should continue to financially support events that no longer fit in with the growing environmental awareness of large sections of society.

The prospects of road racing surviving in Northern Ireland are therefore not exactly rosy. Perhaps a change in the law to allow organisers to collect entry fees from spectators at the track in future would be one way of ensuring that races can continue to be held, at least in the short term.