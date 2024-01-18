David Datzer: End of career or new team for 2024?

After five years, David Datzer and MTP-Racing are ending their collaboration as a racing team. Is this the end of the speedy German's career or will he find another team where he can concentrate on driving?

The past racing season could not have gone much better for David Datzer. In the Tourist Trophy, he replaced Rico Penzkofer as the fastest German, in the North West 200 he was the newcomer of the year in the eyes of many fans, in his guest appearances in the IRRC he proved to be unbeatable and he finished the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix in third place behind Peter Hickman and Davey Todd.

Anyone who now thinks that, with these successes under his belt, it shouldn't be a big problem to find the budget for another season or to find a renowned team for the international road races is mistaken. On the contrary, the 31-year-old Bavarian from Vilsbiburg is currently facing an uncertain future in motorsport, possibly even the end of his career.

After the Macau Motorcycle GP, Datzer already raised eyebrows with the statement that it might have been his last race. "After a great two weeks here at the Macau Grand Prix and third place, it is now time for me to quietly say 'Servus'. Many thanks to all sponsors, friends, spectators and of course Datzi fans for the experience! Nobody can take away what we have achieved together."

Now comes the next piece of bad news for his large fan base.

"MTP-Racing and I have ended our collaboration as a racing team by mutual agreement after five successful years. We had many highs with victories and lap records, few lows and, most importantly, we had a lot of fun. But it is now time for both parties to move on. I would like to thank Willi Pötscher and the company MTP-Racing! We will stay in touch as friends and business partners."

"Of course, I still have plans for 2024 and will leave no stone unturned to realise them. I am looking for teams for the Tourist Trophy, the IRRC or the Endurance World Championship, where I can concentrate on riding. So if there are any teams that would be interested in me, you can contact me at datzi-racing.de@gmx.de," says Datzer, who is open to many things.