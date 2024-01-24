Lee Johnston: "I'm not done with racing yet"

Last year, Lee Johnston almost lost his life in a crash during training for the North West 200. Although the 34-year-old Northern Irishman is not yet 100 per cent fit, he has already announced his comeback.

During practice for the North West 200, Lee Johnston crashed at high speed in Church Corner while attacking the fastest Supersport time. The impact with the track barrier was so violent that eyewitnesses expected the worst. It took a long time before the casualty could be rescued by the emergency services.

The Northern Irishman, who lives in England, was flown to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast in a critical condition after receiving a blood transfusion during a stopover on a golf course near the race track. Johnston, who won the first Supersport race at the TT in 2019, was in mortal danger for days.

It has been a long road to recovery for him, and he also admits that he still has a long way to go. "At the moment, I'm about eighty per cent fit. That's amazing considering where I've been. Of course, not all days are equally good, but I'm confident and will try to win some races in 2024."

"After the injuries I sustained last year, some people assumed it was the end of my career, but they don't realise what racing means to me. Despite the difficult phases after my accident, I have realised that I am not done with racing yet," says Johnston, who has no intention of retiring.

The 34-year-old has now announced that he will be competing in the Tourist Trophy again this year. Johnston, who has already tested in Spain, is switching from BMW to Honda in the big classes. He will contest the Supertwin races on an Aprilia. The brand with which he will compete in the Supersport category has not yet been finalised.

"I can hardly wait to get back on a motorbike at the Tourist Trophy. Of course I want to do as well as possible, especially in the Supersport and Supertwin races, but above all I want to enjoy it. After the break, it will be a year of rebuilding for me this year, of course I'm aware of that."

"I have to take the two TT weeks in my stride and not get frustrated. Everyone else will be faster than me at the start, because unfortunately I've missed a lot of track time, not just at the TT but everywhere else too. We also don't have any data to rely on with the Hondas or the Supersport bike."

"It's well known that racers are not known for their patience, but I'm old enough to know that you don't win anything by being too heavy-handed in your approach. We will work methodically through the process, test as much as possible and set ourselves realistic goals. Anything else will be a bonus."