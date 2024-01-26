Alastair Seeley: NW200 record winner still without a contract

Even success is no longer a guarantee of finding a place in a top team these days. The 29-time North West 200 winner Alastair Seeley is facing an uncertain future, and retirement is not out of the question.

Until before the coronavirus pandemic, Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of Great Britain, was the centre of road racing. Depending on the year, the Irish Road Racing Championship included around ten events. The fields of participants were full and the countless spectators from near and far got their money's worth.

Drivers who distinguished themselves through their successes at national and international level achieved legendary status, which, as in the case of the Dunlop brothers Joey and Robert, lasted far beyond their early racing deaths.

A lot has changed since then. Not for the better from the road racers' point of view, mainly due to the exorbitant rise in insurance costs and the withdrawal of sponsors. Smaller regional motorsport clubs, which until now have acted as organisers, are no longer in a financial position to organise the races.

This crisis has also had an unpleasant impact on the drivers. Even top drivers such as three-time British champion Alastair Seeley, record holder at the North West 200 with 29 victories, are struggling to find a place in a top team this season.

"Talent and success obviously don't seem to be the deciding factors anymore! These days you need a big cheque to get a place in a top team," said the third-placed rider in last year's British Superstock Championship, surprised by his predicament. "It's frustrating, crazy and also confusing."

"I obviously want to have a good package and team behind me, which is why I have contacted a few teams that I would like to ride for. I'm still hoping that I can ride for one of the reputable teams, but most of them have already signed their riders. All I can do at the moment is wait."

"The team managers may take age into account when choosing their riders, but Joey Dunlop was still winning races in the Tourist Trophy at the age of 48 and John McGuinness and Michael Rutter are still competing at over 50. I still feel capable of winning races. Experience counts for a lot, especially in road racing."

Speaking to colleagues at BBC NI, the 44-year-old family man from Carrickfergus said for the first time that he would even consider ending his career if he did not get a place in a top team. However, he also said that the strong 2023 season would make this decision more difficult.