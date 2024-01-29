TT feeling in the middle of winter

Fans of the Tourist Trophy met in the showrooms of Hostettler AG in Sursee/Switzerland and listened to the stories of TT stars. Former TT rider Horst Saiger hosted the programme.

On Saturday (20 January), the Hostettler AG showroom was all about the Tourist Trophy - more than 1000 motorbike fans of all ages came to Sursee and listened with interest to the exciting, gripping stories of TT stars Peter Hickman, Ben and Tom Birchall, Davey Todd, Julian Trummer, David Datzer and Lukas Maurer. Former TT riders such as Helmut Dähne, Hanspeter Bolliger, Rolf Biland and Kurt Waltisperg, as well as TT fan and Eurosport commentator Lenz Leberkern, were also able to inspire the audience. The latter, together with Horst Saiger and Sepp Betschart, led through the varied programme.

After the witty interviews by Horst Saiger and Lenz Leberkern, who also used the day to present his new book "Meine TT" (My TT), the riders patiently signed autographs for the many fans who had travelled to the event. Also present were Hanspeter Bolliger and Rolf Lüthi, author of the book "Das Team ist der Star", who read out a few anecdotes from the 40-year history of the Endurance Team Bolliger.

The sidecar world champions Rolf Biland/Kurt Waltisperg and Markus Schlosser, as well as the German-speaking road racing specialists Lukas Maurer, Julian Trummer and David Datzer, were also present at this racing event in the middle of winter.

Peter Hickman holds the lap record on the TT, last year he drove the 60 kilometre circuit on the Isle of Man in under 17 minutes at an average speed of 136.358 mph, or 219.447 km/h. The Birchall brothers also hold the lap record, that of the sidecars, also driven in 2023. With a lap average of 120.357mph (194.159 km/h), they were the first three-wheeler to break the 120 mph barrier. Ben and Tom Birchall and Peter Hickmann commented on their respective record laps, recorded with an onboard camera and shown in full on a video wall, which was met with thunderous applause.

Raffle tickets were sold and donations were collected in aid of the Joey Dunlop Foundation. A generous donor, who does not wish to be named, rounded up the amount collected to exactly 5,000 francs. The Joey Dunlop Foundation supports people with disabilities visiting the Isle of Man and the Tourist Trophy.