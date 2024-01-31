Gary Johnson: Only survived the accident with a lot of luck

After his crash in a race in Hořice, which he only survived with a lot of luck, Brit Gary Johnson went through hell physically and mentally. The two-time TT winner is currently working hard on his comeback.

Gary Johnson, who competed for Team Schleizer Dreieck in the Supersport category, was one of the title contenders in last year's International Road Racing Championship (IRRC) season. P5 and P4 at the opening event on the Circuit De Varsselring not far from Hengelo seemed to confirm this assessment.

Before travelling to Schleiz for his team's home race, the two-time Tourist Trophy winner competed in the 60th anniversary of the "300 bends of Gustav Havel" event in Hořice, Czech Republic. Looking in the rear-view mirror, it was a fateful decision, as he recently revealed in an interview with Manx Radio.

"Unfortunately, I travelled to Hořice. Don't get me wrong, it's a damn good track and I love this place. I had a problem in qualifying, which put me way back on the grid. That turned out to be disastrous," the Triumph driver alludes to the events that followed.

"A driver lost coolant after the start. I had to cross this lane and my front wheel slipped off. Other riders crashed after me. Three bikes ran over my head and another bike hit my thigh, breaking it in several places. My coccyx and some vertebrae were also affected. If the motorbike had hit me anywhere other than the thigh, I probably wouldn't be sitting here now."

After the accident, which he was lucky to survive, the 43-year-old Brit went through hell physically and mentally, as he described it himself. "In the beginning, the pain was almost unbearable and I wasn't feeling well. But when I look ahead now, my focus is on getting back to riding as soon as possible."

"I've had a really good training programme since the beginning of December and I'm on the road to recovery. I feel 99.9 per cent ready to return to the Tourist Trophy and I'm really positive. My ferry and accommodation are booked and the bike I'm building for it is almost ready."