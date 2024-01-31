TT: Ben Birchall wins Kevin Rousseau as co-driver

Following the surprising retirement of Tom Birchall, his brother Ben was forced to look for a co-driver for the Tourist Trophy. The 14-time TT winner found what he was looking for in Kevin Rousseau.

Ben and Tom Birchall have won the Tourist Trophy 14 times. Last year, they set a new benchmark with a record lap of over 120 miles per hour on the 60 kilometre Snaefell Mountain Course. After Tom's surprise announcement that he was quitting, he embarrassed his older brother.

Now the three-time world champion has let the cat out of the bag. Kevin Rousseau will take over the important position of co-driver at the Tourist Trophy. The Frenchman, who is contesting the world championship alongside Harry Payne, will help to continue the incredible run of eleven victories in a row.

"When Tom told me he was retiring and wanted to do other things, it took me a bit by surprise and I asked myself what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go, but the thought of never racing at the TT never crossed my mind," Ben Birchall told our colleague from ttraces.com.

"The passion is as strong as ever, so I know I've got a lot of racing left in me. I've never had to race without Tom, but when I knew he was quitting, there was only one person I wanted by my side and that was Kevin, so I moved quickly to get everything ready."

"The co-driver is just as important in the TT as the rider, if not more so, and although Kevin has only done one TT, I've seen first-hand how talented he is. He's the perfect height and weight. He is also a professional co-driver with unrivalled skills and I know he will push himself and do everything he can to be ready in June."

"We were back on the island recently to do a lap of the track, so the homework is well underway! Riding together and spending time together will ensure that everything falls into place. We are both optimistic and looking forward to the new challenge ahead. We know the bike is a strong package and my attitude and goals are the same as before - to ride the TT as well as possible and be as successful as possible."

The duo have already completed their first laps of the Snaefell Mountain Course after testing for a new tyre supplier during the Manx Grand Prix alongside Dave Molyneux, Ryan Crowe and Tim Reeves.

"The tyre tests showed me that Kev's knowledge of the Mountain Course is already very good. We worked well together. He pushed me to go faster every time. Our pace was good and the data showed that everything was working perfectly, which gave us a valuable advantage."

"It's a big challenge to ride alongside Ben, considering what he and Tom have achieved, but I'm really looking forward to it. I really enjoyed the few laps we did on the tyre test. The laps were fast and fluid and I can't wait for qualifying to start," said Rousseau, looking forward to his new task.