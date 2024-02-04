Interest in Tourist Trophy unbroken despite danger

It is the most dangerous event in the world, yet the interest in taking part in the Tourist Trophy races is unbroken. This year, 192 drivers from 25 countries have submitted their entries.

The Tourist Trophy races have been held on the Isle of Man since 1907. As was customary at the time, there were no permanent race tracks and the riders had to risk life and limb on public roads in a battle for metres and seconds in order to emerge victorious in the end.

While a lot has changed since then in terms of safety at world championship level, the 60 kilometre-long Snaefell Mountain Course still takes you past house corners, garden fences, stone walls or telegraph poles and over bridges and bumps at breathtaking speed.

If you end up in the local hospital after a driving error or technical defect, you have to consider yourself lucky. Far too often in the past, accidents have taken a worse course, as the long list of racing fatalities shows.

Despite or perhaps because of this latent danger, which is an invisible co-driver in the Tourist Trophy, the entry result after yesterday's registration deadline shows that the interest of the active participants is unbroken.

For this year's event, 192 riders from 25 countries have submitted their entries, 84 of them in the Superbike and Superstock classes alone. There were 104 entries in the Supersport category, 86 in the Supertwins and 34 teams want to take part in the sidecar class.

From a German-speaking perspective, the two Germans David Datzer and Patrick Hoff - for him it is the TT premiere - have registered. They will be joined by Austrian Julian Trummer, the fastest rider on the Snaefell Mountain Course, whose native language is not English. Switzerland's Lukas Maurer is not taking part this year.