TT winner Peter Hickman with Triumph at the Daytona 200

Whether Tourist Trophy, North West 200, British Superbike or Endurance World Championship, Peter Hickman is one of the fastest drivers everywhere. Now the Briton wants to cause a sensation at the 200-mile race in Daytona.

Peter Hickman has long been the measure of all things in road racing. The Briton holds the lap record in the Tourist Trophy, the North West 200 and the Ulster Grand Prix, and his opponents bite their teeth out at him in the urban canyons of Macau. He can even point to notable successes in the British Superbike Championship and the Endurance World Championship. At the beginning of March, he would also like to cause a furore at the 200-mile race in Daytona.

However, Hickman is not only a gifted racing driver, but also the owner of the PHR Performance Team, which tunes and prepares his motorbikes in the Supersport category. For the legendary race at the Daytona International Speedway, two Street Triple 765 RS bikes have been built with official support from Triumph, with which Hickman and his British compatriot Richard Cooper are set to heat up the American local heroes.

For Hickman, this race on the east coast of Florida is a welcome opportunity to gain track experience on this bike ahead of the North West 200 and Tourist Trophy, as Steve Sargent, Triumph's Chief Product Officer, admits: "Triumph is delighted to support Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper in their endeavours to bring the Daytona 200 crown back to the UK."

"This iconic race holds a special place in Triumph Racing's history. Brandon Paasch won the Daytona 200 on the Street Triple 765 in its first outing two years ago. He credits the engine with making the difference as he rode to his dramatic victory. It's the same three-cylinder 765 that forms the basis for the bikes Hickman and Cooper are riding this year."

"The Daytona 200 is a race that I've not only watched for many years, but one that I've always wanted to be a part of. To finally have everything finalised to get not only myself but also 'Coopes' on the grid as an official Triumph team is fantastic! We're riding the same bikes that we'll be using in the Tourist Trophy. So it's a welcome additional test," said the 13-time TT winner.

"To say I'm excited is an understatement. I know that with the package we have, we will be in a good position to achieve top results. I can't wait to get out on track and experience Daytona for the first time."

"I have to thank a few people who have helped me make this all possible. Triumph Racing, Freedom Road Financial, Faye Ho and the FHO Racing team for not only allowing me to bring my own team to the Daytona 200, but also supporting us, and of course David Robinson from the Bathgate Group. Everyone has made a significant contribution to us being able to tackle this project."

"I'm really excited to be competing in the Daytona 200 again! The last time I raced here was in 2008, when I finished fifth in the main race," recalls Richard Cooper of his respectable performance in the USA. "This year I'm returning with Triumph and the PHR Performance Team on the Street Triple 765 RS. I am convinced that with this team and this bike we are capable of achieving top positions."