TT2024: Who is travelling where? The fog is slowly lifting

While the signatures under the contracts of some riders have long since dried, others are still hoping for places in promising teams. SPEEDWEEK.com clarifies who is riding where in the premium class at the TT.

The hottest stock for another victory in the Tourist Trophy is undoubtedly Peter Hickman, who has not only set a new lap record in recent years, but has also won four races in each of the two years after the corona-related break and is in eighth place in the all-time TT leaderboard with 13 TT victories.

The 36-year-old Briton feels he is in good hands at FHO Racing BMW and team owner Faye Ho is also more than satisfied with the performance of her figurehead. It therefore comes as no surprise that the collaboration in the Superstock and Superbike classes was extended for a further year at the end of July 2023.

British rider Dean Harrison has not been Hickman's most intrusive opponent in the recent past. However, since relegating his compatriot to second place in the Senior TT after an epic thriller on the DAO Racing Kawasaki ZX-10R in 2019, he has been waiting for another victory in the most important road race of the season.

After eight years together, Harrison and DAO Racing parted ways in the middle of last year. The three-time TT winner is switching to the Honda works team this year and will be team-mates with TT legend John McGuinness. On the new Fireblade, he believes he is in a better position to put his eternal rival Hickman in his place.

Davey Todd, who at 28 is one of the younger generation, is regarded as a great talent who is predicted to have a great future at the TT. Last year, however, he was no match for Hickman, Harrison and Michael Dunlop, who took the top three places in the Supersport, Superstock and Superbike/Senior TT classes respectively.

Previously riding for a private Honda team, Todd was signed by the successful Milwaukee BMW by TAS Racing team of Northern Irishmen Philip and Hector Neill. This means that the overall winner of the 2019 IRRC Superbike finally has the tools he needs to take another step towards his first TT victory.

Ian Hutchinson is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding figures in the Tourist Trophy. Not only has the 44-year-old Briton notched up 16 TT victories to date, but in 2010 he also achieved a remarkable feat that was thought to be impossible. In one week, he won all the solo races apart from the Zero TT.

Hutchinson can look back on a long history of suffering with many serious injuries. Following a stroke last February, his licence was even revoked for twelve months. He now feels ready for further heroic deeds and the Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles team has given him the material to do so.

Conor Cummins is regarded as a sentimental hero on the notorious Snaefell Mountain Course. In 2010, the two-metre man was on the verge of his greatest triumph, but a terrible crash, which was caught on helicopter camera and which he only survived with a lot of luck, thwarted the first TT victory of the local hero from Ramsey.

Last year, Cummins was not exactly pursued by luck either. Due to illness, he had to miss out on a number of races. This makes his fourth place in the final Senior TT all the more impressive. It was only recently announced that his contract with Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles has been extended.

That leaves Michael Dunlop, who could replace his uncle Joey Dunlop as the most successful rider in the Tourist Trophy this year. The 34-year-old Northern Irishman is just one win short of equalling the mark of the legendary "King Of The Mountain", who has climbed to the top step of the podium 26 times in his impressive career.

There is still no word on which team and which bike he will be riding for this year. The headstrong Dunlop, who is notoriously not a fan of sponsor appearances and has already offended one or two teams as a result, wants to keep all his options open for as long as possible.