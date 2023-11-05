A reason to celebrate: Toni Bou wins 34th World Championship title!

Spanish trial superstar Toni Bou won the sixth event of the X-Trial World Championship season in Madrid yesterday. The Repsol Honda rider won his 17th indoor world title and 34th overall.

If that's not a triumph for the ages: while the Repsol Honda works team only collects podium places in the MotoGP World Championship in urgent emergencies, the winning streak of Antoni "Toni" Bou i Mena (born on 17 October 1986) continues unabated. Bou remained successful yesterday in Madrid ahead of his Repsol Honda Trial team-mate Gabriel Marcelli.

The afternoon began with clear dominance for the two Repsol Honda riders. Bou won the first two laps of the demanding course, which took him into the final with Marcelli (3rd place). The warhorse Bou then only had to finish in 5th place to seal another title win. Marcelli was in the lead until the last zone before a fiasco saw him drop back to second place. Bou, on the other hand, made a mistake in zone 2, but remained flawless in zone 4, while Marcelli completely failed there. The Spanish serial winner thus achieved his fifth victory in the sixth trial of strength in 2023. The World Championship final will take place next week in France.

Toni Bou is the only trials world champion in the outdoor and indoor championships since 2007! A year ago he had 16 titles to his name, now he has 34!

Bou is therefore by far the most successful trials king of all time, ahead of Dougie Lampkin (7x outdoor and 5x indoor) and Jordi Tarrés, who has won seven outdoor titles.

At the age of 20 years and five months, Bou was the second youngest World Indoor Trial World Champion in history in 2007 and the youngest to achieve this success on a four-stroke motorbike.

Toni Bou took part in his first competition in 1999, when he won the "Catalan Cadet Trials Championship" at the age of twelve. He was crowned Spanish Junior Trials Champion in 2001.

He made his debut in the World Trials Championship in 2003 in Bangor/Ireland; Toni Bou finished the season in thirteenth place in the World Outdoor Trials Championship and was also crowned winner of the European Outdoor Trials Championship. Bou took his first World Trials Championship victory in 2006, when he finished fifth in the Outdoor World Championship and third in the Indoor World Championship. In the same year, he was also honoured as Spanish Outdoor Trial Champion.

Results of the X-Trial World Championship in Madrid, 4 November 2023

1st Toni Bou, Repsol Honda, 8 penalty points

2nd Gabriel Marcelli, Repsol Honda, 10

3rd Toby Martyn, Montesa, 17

4th Jaime Busto, GASGAS, 16*

5. Adam Raga, TRRS, 21.

World Championship standings after 6 of 7 events:

1st Toni Bou, Repsol Honda, 122 points

2. Jaime Busto, GASGAS, 84

3. Gabriel Marcelli, Repsol Honda, 73

4th Adam Raga, TRRS, 55

5th Toby Martyn, Montesa, 36.