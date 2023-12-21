Toni Bou: With the Repsol Honda Team until 2027

Toni Bou has been riding for Honda since 2007, and in seventeen years the Spaniard has become the most successful trials rider of all time in terms of world championship titles. Bou and the Repspl Honda Team have now extended their partnership for a further four years until 2027.

The 37-year-old trials pro is determined to add further successes to his 17 world championship titles in indoor and outdoor trials, 221 victories and 291 podium finishes. "I am very grateful to the team for the trust they have placed in me over the years. I have always said that I would end my sporting career with Repsol Honda, and I am sticking to that. I am happy that I can stay with this team, which has become my family and with which I have won all my titles."

Bou has no plans to take it easy in the final years of his career: "I want to carry on as before, give 100% in every competition and get the maximum out of the remaining rides of my career. I have achieved more than I could have dreamed of and we will fight for more success."

Bou made his debut in the World Trials Championship in 2003, then on Beta, and won the European Trials Championship in the same year. In 2006, he won a Trials World Championship competition for the first time. When he switched to the Honda Repsol Team and the four-stroke Honda, he embarked on an incredible run of success: he has won both the Outdoor and Indoor Trials World Championships every year since then.