Toni Bou: "As long as it lasts"

The 34-time trial world champion takes stock of the 2023 season, looks back and has no plans to slow down in future - quite the opposite. Interview with one of the most successful motorsport athletes of all time.

The contract extension for Toni Bou at Repsol Honda, announced last December, was no surprise. The Spaniard from Piera, near Barcelona, had always said that he would one day end his career with the team. The fact that it would be a contract for another four years came as a surprise. We will therefore continue to seehim on his Montesa until 2027 . And if he has his way, there may well be one or two more world championship titles to come.

The decision on the TrialGP title took longer because Jaime Busto had a great first half of the season. On the other hand, you dominated X-Trial from start to finish. Which of the two titles is more valuable to you?

The Outdoor World Championship, because it was very close. After the first six events, Jaime Busto and I were level on points. Everything was very close and it was also difficult to adapt the bike. Towards the middle of the season we made some good changes. The team gave me what I needed and we had a very good end to the season. That's why the outdoor title is more important to me.

More and more strong young riders are coming through. How do you manage that physically?

I've been working as hard as I can since the beginning of my career. As I get older, it becomes more important to treat injuries well. At 37 years old, it simply takes longer than with the youngsters. Their biggest advantage lies in their rapid recovery. But for the most part, last year was good. Sure, there are minor injuries here and there, but that's normal. I'm an aggressive rider, so that's inevitable. But I want to keep up with the youngsters and see that as an additional motivating factor.

You have been working with Takahisa Fujinami for two years now . How does it feel when your long-time team-mate becomes team manager?

It's easy with Fuji. We've always had a good relationship, even when we were still racing against each other. It's an honour for me to drive for him. We enjoy it and have now won four world championship titles together. That's obviously great for him too.

Last season, you won your 33rd and 34th world championship titles. So the goals for 2024 are obvious, right?

I want to win as often as I can and defend both titles. I always have the obligation to win. But I also have to be realistic. I've been world champion for 17 years in a row. One day the streak will break. I'm enjoying it while I can. When I look back and see what we have achieved - incredible! I try to be fit, do my best and savour the rest of my active career to the full.

You are the rider with the most victories in history. One record you are still missing is the most podium finishes. Do you think about such things or do you not care about them?

Sure, records are exciting and can be a motivating factor: to achieve something that no one has ever managed before. But for me, these have never been goals that I've actively had in mind since I started riding. I take one application at a time and try to ignore the numbers and records along the way. Focus on the essentials!

How do you rate the progress of your team-mate Gabriel Marcelli ? Do you think double victories for you Repsol Honda riders in both disciplines are realistic?

That will be very difficult. But Gabri is developing superbly and I think he is capable of fighting for the world title. Jaime Busto (GASGAS)also had a good season in 2023 and is continuing to develop. He's very strong, very talented. It's great to see the youngsters fighting and being able to have a say themselves. Gabri was particularly strong towards the end of last season, especially indoors. I expect him to be very strong in 2024.

After 17 years with Repsol Honda, the team has extended your contract for another 4 years...

The team is like a family to me. To be world champion together every year for 17 years is magical. I can't say it any other way. To be offered another four-year contract at the age of 37 - very few teams would do that. I want to enjoy it and I'm looking forward to 2024.

What does that do to your confidence? Knowing that your team has absolute confidence in you?

It makes me calm. But I think I've earned this trust over the course of my career. I trust the team, they trust me. We know that you can also lose world championships. We almost came close a few times in our career, but each time we pulled ourselves out of the mire by our own bootstraps. I am very grateful to Repsol Honda.

The 2024 season starts with the X-Trial on 4 February in Barcelona. Something special for you?

Always. It's the home event and I feel the love of the fans. That always means extra motivation. It's also always good to get off to a good start at the beginning of the season, put on a good show and set the standard for the season.