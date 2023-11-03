Mystery solved: Dylan Ferrandis about to switch to Honda

Dylan Ferrandis and Star Racing Yamaha parted ways at the end of the season. After a long period of uncertainty as to where the multiple champion will be accommodated for 2024, there are now the first pictures of him on a Honda.

The 'Silly Season' of the American motocross workforce is in full swing. After many rumours have been confirmed recently, the last mystery is now solved: Dylan Ferrandis, the two-time 250cc Supercross and Pro Motocross champion, announced his separation from Star Racing Yamaha at the end of this year's season. Star Racing had been the expatriate Frenchman's home since 2017. "The 2023 season is done," Ferrandis announced on Instagram in October. "This also marked the end of my time with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. It was seven years with many memories and success."

It was unclear until now whether the 29-year-old would find a new team or announce his retirement. In the past, Ferrandis did not create the best conditions for finding a new racing team quickly. He was not afraid to make his displeasure with his Yamaha and his team known - something that teams, manufacturers and sponsors did not like at all. Moreover, his aggressive riding style did not make him a favourite with the public.

Recently, there were numerous speculations. One possibility, due to his drinks sponsor Monster Energy, was Kawasaki. That door closed quickly when Jason Anderson extended his contract with the team. Another option was H.E.P. Suzuki. In all likelihood, however, Shane McElrath will get the nod here, leaving the last open seat in front of Ferrandis' nose. Fire Power Honda was also in the conversation. However, as this is a pure Supercross team, the Frenchman, as an ex-outdoor champion, would not be well advised with it.

Now Ferrandis was spotted at the test track of the Phoenix Honda team. Phoenix Honda has been a 250cc-only team in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship so far. This would give them less than ten weeks to build an entire 450cc programme for Ferrandis. Taking on a rider of his calibre, however, is a great opportunity for the team. Increased notoriety and great success would be on the cards. In addition, they would have the expertise for a 450cc team from the Arenacross racing series and, due to their size, they would also have the sufficient budget.

The 29-year-old visibly felt comfortable on the bike during the first day of testing. "I've done a lot of laps now and it felt just as good as it always looks on others," he enthused. "I got through every corner well. The chassis worked great over bumps and brakes and the throttle was great to control. The balance I have on the bike is great. The bike followed me into every lane."

So far, neither the team nor Ferrandis have officially confirmed a collaboration. With little available to the expatriate Frenchman and postings on the Phoenix Honda team's social media channels, the collaboration is expected in 2024.