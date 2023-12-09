Dylan Ferrandis (Honda): "Just like in the early 20s"

Dylan Ferrandis won the 250cc US Outdoor Motocross Series for Yamaha in 2021. After that, however, not much came together for the experienced Frenchman due to injuries. Ferrandis has now said goodbye to the Yamaha works team and docked with Phoenix Honda.

The 29-year-old Ferrandis has already observed the Honda when he was not yet with the Reds. "The bike is quite different. I've been riding behind the Hondas in almost every race recently," laughs the Frenchman. "I could already see that this bike does some things better than my bike."

With the bike change, the Frenchman from Avignon is hoping for a turnaround. "I wanted to try out and feel the bike and realised that it suits me even better than what I had before. We found a good compromise. We then started training quite late, but things are going very well. The bike is incredible!"

The man with the long mane also explains: "I recently trained on the bike five to six times a week for a fortnight in a row. It's almost like my early 20s now."

Dylan's outfit has also changed fundamentally. Ferrandis now competes with equipment from O'Neal, whereas with Yamaha he was tied to Thor in the works team. "It was often difficult for me to promote something that didn't really suit me. Now it's the people I've always wanted to work with and the bike I've always wanted to ride."