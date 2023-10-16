Guillem Farres becomes Husqvarna factory rider

After Guillem Farres moved to the USA from Europe in 2022, he immediately showed solid performances. He started for Star Racing Yamaha, but dropped out injured after the start of the outdoor season. Now he will be Husky's factory f

The 20-year-old Spaniard Guillem Farres won the ADAC Youngster Cup in 2022 and then moved to the USA, where he was placed with Star Racing Yamaha and achieved a number of top five finishes. He suffered a compound fracture to his arm in a crash at the start of the outdoor season in Thunder Valley and had to take a break for the rest of the season.

Now he announced his move to the Husqvarna factory team. He is scheduled to compete in the 250cc SuperMotocross Championships(SMX) next year and will be teammates with RJ Hampshire and Husqvarna rookie Casey Cochran.

Farres is part of Baker's Factory programme in Florida where he will train under the guidance of Aldon Baker. "This is a new chapter in my career after a tough year with injuries," explained the Spaniard. "Now I'm fit again and ready to get on the new bike. I can't wait to get going at Baker's Factory. It's an honour to be part of this legendary programme."

"Guillem caught our eye back in 2022 when he came to the US for a few races," explained Husqvarna Team Manager Nathan Ramsey. "Then when he started in the MX series in 2023, he showed high speed again and we recognised his potential. He has a great attitude and work ethic, which will pay dividends in the future. The sky's the limit for Guillem and we're excited to welcome him to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team."