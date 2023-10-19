Jo Shimoda makes history: From Kawasaki to Honda

Japanese motocross and supercross ace Jo Shimoda will compete in the US championships for the Honda factory team from next season.

After the departure of Chase Sexton to Red Bull KTM, Honda in the USA has a considerable personnel gap, but also a substantial budget item free. Because Hunter Lawrence is moving up to the 450cc class next year, Honda has signed 21-year-old Japanese rider Jo Shimoda for the 250cc class.

Shimoda, who hails from Suzuka and came to the USA at the age of 14, switches from the Kawasaki Pro Circuit squad to the Reds. The contract between Shimoda and Honda was signed for two years until the end of 2025, and Chance Hymas will be his teammate in the 250cc class.

Shimoda is already the most successful Japanese rider in the USA. Last season, he became the first Japanese to take a stage win in an AMA motocross event, and Shimoda has also been successful in supercross. He is also the first Japanese to become a factory HRC motocross rider in the USA.

For Shimoda, it's a return to Honda, where he raced for the Factory Connection squad back in 2020 at the start of his US career as a professional. "I am very excited to join the Honda Factory team," Shimoda confirmed. "I believe I've made good progress since joining Factory Connection and I hope to take the next step in my career to win an AMA series."

Shimoda says the personal environment has also played a role: "I've had a friendship with the Lawrence brothers since we were teammates at Factory Connection. They have proven that the bikes can win at the top level. We've already started testing - I can't wait for the season to start."