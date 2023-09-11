COTA: Ducati triumphs in heat battle in Austin

The diversity of brands in the MotoAmerica Superbikes was also present at the weekend in Austin, Texas. Yamaha and Ducati shared the victories, BMW and Suzuki also celebrated podium finishes.

At the penultimate race weekend of the 2023 MotoAmerica season in Austin, spectators and participants were once again treated to magnificent motorsport. Jake Gagne (Yamaha) took pole position for the two rounds at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Saturday in qualifying, well ahead of the runner-up. Behind him, Josh Herrin placed second on his Ducati, with Richie Escalante (Suzuki) third.

BMW star Cameron Beaubier decided to end the season early after several serious crashes in order to prepare for 2024 in the best possible way. So PJ Jacobsen had the honour to get the best possible result for the Tytlers Cycle Racing team. He finished 4th on the grid, 0.9 seconds behind Gagne's best time.

The first race started in very warm and challenging conditions (39 degrees in the shade) in Austin. Gagne, who celebrated his third US Superbike title a fortnight ago, also prevailed over his competitors in this race. In the end, he took the 39th race win of his career, 2.5 seconds ahead of Suzuki rider Escalante. Behind Gagne and Escalante, JD Beach, Gagne's teammate, finished in 3rd position. Jacobsen steered his M1000RR to 4th place, Herrin had to retire his Ducati early with technical problems.

Herrin then really put his foot down for the second race on Sunday. The Ducati rider secured 25 points for himself and his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team by beating Gagne by four seconds in an outside temperature that once again exceeded 35 degrees. In the process, the Yamaha rider stuck to the Ducati rider's rear wheel for ten laps. Only on the last lap did Gagne accept second place in the third-last race of the season.

At the end of a difficult weekend, BMW could still be happy about the podium finish of PJ Jacobsen, who brought home third place. Behind the trio, Bobby Fong (Yamaha) finished fourth, with Suzuki rider Brandon Paasch fifth. Escalante and Beach, who were celebrating on the podium on Saturday, crashed in the second race. Mathew Scholtz also crashed, but all riders were uninjured.

In the championship, Gagne leads Josh Herrin by 121 points before the MotoAmerica finale in New Jersey. BMW riders Jacobsen and Beaubier are third and fourth respectively, with Scholtz fifth. The finale will take place from 22 to 24 September at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

Standings after 18 of 20 races:

1. Gagne, Yamaha, 382 points

2nd Herrin, Ducati, 261

3rd Jacobsen, BMW, 233

4th Beaubier, BMW, 203

5th Scholtz, Yamaha, 195

6th Escalante, Suzuki, 190

7th Alexander, BMW, 129

8th Gillim, Suzuki, 117

9th Yates, BMW, 99

10th Petersen, Yamaha, 89