MotoAmerica, New Jersey: Surprises at the finale

The finals of MotoAmerica 2023 took place at New Jersey Motorsports Park last weekend. Rain made for turbulent races and unusual results. Yamaha took the last victories.

Jake Gagne (Yamaha) had already been crowned champion since the third-last event of the 2023 MotoAmerica season, and the second and third places of Josh Herrin (Ducati) and PJ Jacobsen (BMW) remained unchanged at the finale in New Jersey Motorsports Park. The last race weekend of the 2023 season nevertheless delivered many a surprise.

In qualifying, Jacobsen came out on top ahead of Gagne, Matthew Scholtz (Yamaha) and Richie Escalante (Suzuki). Starting with Bobby Fong (Yamaha) in 5th place, the gap was more than one second.

The first race was chaotic in partly torrential rain. Crashes and rides off the track were the rule, the time gaps huge. Gagne's eleventh win of the season was rather normal, as was second place for his team-mate JD Beach. BMW driver Corey Alexander, however, made it onto the podium for the first time in third place. Various penalties influenced the result, among others for Jacobsen and Scholtz.

The second race took place on a track that was wet in places, which also made for a turbulent race. Rain tyres were the best choice; drivers who relied on slicks went down. Herrin and Scholtz, who both crashed, were the ones who lost the race.

Beach took the lead and won the race with a convincing margin of more than 5 seconds. It was only his second victory in the Superbike category, the first having come four years ago. Team-mate Gagne was only fourth with a technical problem and missed out on the top-3 for the first time in the 2023 season, with BMW riders Jacobsen and Alexander completing the podium.

While the top-3 in the overall standings remained unchanged, Scholtz and Escalante improved to 4th and 5th with identical 205 points. BMW star Cameron Beaubier, who ended the season prematurely after a serious crash in Pittsburgh, dropped to 6th overall.

Standings after 20 of 20 races:

1. Gagne, Yamaha, 420 points

2nd Herrin, Ducati, 272

3rd Jacobsen, BMW, 266

4th Scholtz, Yamaha, 205

5th Escalante, Suzuki, 205

6th Beaubier, BMW, 203

7th Alexander, BMW, 161

8th Gillim, Suzuki, 125

9th Yates, BMW, 106

10th Flinders, Yamaha, 92