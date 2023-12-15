After Moto2 adventure: Sean Dylan Kelly on BMW in 2024

After two difficult years in the Moto2 World Championship on Kalex, Sean Dylan Kelly will return to his home country in 2024. He will ride a BMW M1000RR in the MotoAmerica Superbikes for TopPro Racing.

Sean Dylan Kelly came into the Moto2 World Championship for the 2022 season as the great hope of the Americans, where he competed for American Racing. However, after a total of 35 races in the GP circuit, the 1.74-metre-tall rider from Florida called it a day. Before the 2023 Austrian GP, the 21-year-old was replaced by Spaniard Marcos Ramirez, who will also form the rider pairing of Eitan Butpul's team in 2024 together with Joe Roberts. Kelly then rode five more races for the Forward team

After two sober years in the World Championship and only three finishes in the points, the fast American is returning to MotoAmerica, where he celebrated the 2021 title in the Supersport class. The rider from Hollywood celebrated a total of 19 victories in this category. The former Red Bull Rookies Cup rider is now set to make his debut in the Superbike class.

"I'm very excited to finally ride in front of all the fans in the United States again. I've had so much success in the MotoAmerica paddock and I want to build on those results again," said Kelly, unable to contain his anticipation. "I'm also looking forward to reconnecting with my friends that I haven't seen in the last two years."

Kelly then emphasised: "I can't thank the team owners Alex Arango and Agustin Sierra enough for this opportunity. I'm very excited to test the BMW M1000RR Superbike for the first time."

Team owner Alex Arango will compete in the MotoAmerica Superbike class alongside Kelly on another BMW. In 2023, he finished in the top 20 of the Superstock class in the USA. The 2024 season starts on 9 March with the legendary Daytona 200 (Supersport class), before the Superbikes also get underway at Road Atlanta on 21 April.