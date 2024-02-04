Austin Forkner (Kawasaki) wins in Detroit

Austin Forkner (Kawasaki) won the opening round of the US East Coast Championships in Detroit with a start-to-finish victory after some of the co-favourites crashed after the start. Triumph made a successful debut.

The US Lites East Coast Championships kicked off at Detroit's Ford Field: the two Pro Circuit Kawasaki riders Cameron McAdoo and Austin Forkner won the two heats. There was a huge crash after the start of the final. Seth Hammaker got caught up with Tom Vialle at the end of the start straight, causing Vialle to fly off over the handlebars and cut a swathe through the field of riders. A total of 6 riders went down, some of them hard, including some of the favourites: Haiden Deegan(Yamaha), Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki), Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki), Cullin Park (Honda), Evan Ferry (Triumph) and Tom Vialle(KTM). For them, the race was over before it had even really begun.

Austin Forkner (Kawasaki) was not affected by the chaos at the start and immediately took the lead after his long injury lay-off. Honda youngster Chance Hymas was in second place in the first few laps, but as the race progressed, British veteran Max Anstie (Honda) prevailed and took second place. Hymas later dropped back to 10th place.

Young talent Daxton Bennick, who was only promoted from the Futures amateur league to the professional league this year, promptly finished on the podium in his first race.

Dominique Thury (Kawasaki) qualified for the evening programme in P26. In the first heat, he collided with an opponent on the very first lap, went down in a left-hand bend and had to retire from the race. The rider from Schneeberg finished the Last Chance Qualifying in P13, missing out on a place in the final.

Triumph Motorcycles delivered a solid race debut in Detroit. Jalek Swoll finished his qualifying run in P9. His young Triumph team-mate Evan Ferry, the son of former Supercross rider Tim Ferry, won the Last Chance Qualifying, but was involved in the start crash in the final and hit his head against the track barrier. That was the end of the evening for Ferry. Swoll also didn't get off to a good start in P14, but he still fought his way up to sixth place, making the British motorbike brand's race debut a success in the end.

Spanish Husqvarna works rider Guillem Farres finished his first US Supercross race in 8th place, while Jeremy Martin(Yamaha) had a heavy crash in the first heat and was unable to compete again.

Detroit winner Austin Forkner, who suffered a serious injury at last year's season opener in Anaheim, has now taken over the championship lead with his victory and will start the next race in a fortnight' time at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas) with the 'redplate' of the championship leader.

SX Detroit 250East results:

1st Austin Forkner (USA), Kawasaki

2nd Max Anstie (GB), Honda

3rd Daxton Bennick (USA), Yamaha

4th Coty Schock (USA), Yamaha

5th Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

6th Jalek Swoll (USA), Triumph

7th Henry Miller (USA), Honda

8th Guillem Farres (E), Husqvarna

9th Marshal Weltin (USA), Yamaha

10th Chance Hymas (USA), Honda

...

15th Cameron McAdoo (USA), Kawasaki

16th Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

17th Gage Linville (USA), GASGAS

18th Tom Vialle (F), KTM

Championship standings 250 SX East after round 1:

1st Austin Forkner (USA), Kawasaki, 25

2nd Max Anstie (GB), Honda, 22,(-3)

3rd Daxton Bennick (USA), Yamaha, 20, (-5)

4th Coty Schock (USA), Yamaha, 18, (-7)

5th Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS, 17, (-8)

6th Jalek Swoll (USA), Triumph, 16, (-9)

7th Henry Miller (USA), Honda, 15, (-10)

8th Guillem Farres (E), Husqvarna, 14, (-11)

9th Marshal Weltin (USA), Yamaha, 13, (-12)

10th Chance Hymas (USA), Honda, 12, (-13)